IT'S that time of year again.

That half-awake time between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve when you're not quite sure what day it is, or whether it's a good idea to eat another mince pie.

It's also the time when you might be tempted to nip to the shops to pick up a forgotten essential, or to top up on that festive Prosecco.

To help avoid making a wasted trip to your local supermarket, we've written a run-down of major supermarket opening times between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

We've also thrown in Friars Walk for good measure, in case you want to take advantage of Boxing Day bargains.

Remember top check you local store website for exact details.

Friars Walk

Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-7pm

Thursday 27 Dec - 9am-8pm

Friday 28 Dec - 9am-7pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 9am-7pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 11am-5pm

New Year's Eve 31 Dec - 9am-6pm

New Year's Day 1 Jan - Retail stores are closed, but some restaurants will be open.

Aldi

Stores will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Boxing Day 26 Dec - CLOSED

Thursday 27 Dec - 8am-10pm

Friday 28 Dec - 8am-10pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 8am-10pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED

Wednesday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm

These times may vary from store to store.

Check your local store here for more details.

Asda

The supermarket will open for Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with reduced trading hours.

Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm

Thursday 27 Dec - Opens at 6am

Friday 28 Dec - 24 hours

Saturday 29 Dec - Closes at 10pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10:30am-4:30pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 7am-7pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 10am-5pm

Wednesday 2 Jan - Opens at 7am

Check your local store here, for more details.

Lidl

Lidl will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Reduced opening hours will be operating throughout the Christmas period.

Boxing Day 26th Dec - CLOSED

Thursday 27th Dec - 8am-8pm

Friday 28th Dec - 8am-8pm

Saturday 29th Dec - 8am-10pm

Sunday 30th Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year's Eve 31 Dec 8am-6pm

New Year's Day 1 Jan CLOSED

Wednesday 2nd Jan 8am-10pm

Check your local store here, for more details.

Morrisons

This year Morrisons will be open for Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Boxing Day 26 Dec - 9am-6pm

Thursday 27 Dec - 7am-11pm

Friday 28 Dec - 7am-11pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 7am-11pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 12am-6pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 6am-4pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - 9am-6pm

Wednesday 2 Jan - 7am-11pm

Check your local store here, for more details.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s will reduce trading hours for Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The below times are based on larger stores and customers should use Sainsbury's store locator to check local opening hours.

Boxing day 26 Dec - 10:30 - 16:30

Thursday 27 Dec - 7am-11pm

Friday 28 Dec - 7am-11pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 7am-10pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10:30am - 4:30pm

New Year's Eve Mon 31 Dec - 7am-11pm

New Year's Day 1 Jan - 10:30am - 4:30pm

Wednesday 2 Jan 7am-11pm

Check your local store here, for more details.

Waitrose & Partners

Waitrose are closing all stores for Boxing day.

Again, the below times refer to their larger stores. Customers should check the Waitrose store finder for details on local stores.

Boxing day 26 Dec - CLOSED

Thursday 27 Dec - 8am-9pm

Friday 28 Dec - 8am-9pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 8am-8pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve Mon 31 Dec - 8am-6pm

New Year's Day 1 Jan - 10am - 4pm

Wednesday 2 Jan 8am-9pm

Check your local store here, for more details.

Tesco

Opening hours may vary from store to store so customers are advised to use Tesco’s store locator online to check their local shop’s opening times over the festive period.

Boxing Day Dec 26 - Extras, Superstores and Metro stores 9am to 6pm

All Express stores 8am to 10pm

All petrol stations open 8am to 7pm

Thursday Dec 27 - All stores open at 6am and close at usual closing times.

Friday Dec 28 - All stores open at 6am and close at usual closing times.

New Year’s Eve – Monday Dec 31

All Extras, Superstores & Metro stores open usual time and close at 7pm

All Express stores close at 10pm

Petrol stations will shut an hour after the main store closes. London petrol stations will close at 10pm

New Year’s Day opening – Tuesday Jan 1

Extras, Superstores and Metro stores open 9am - 6pm

Express stores open 8am to 10pm

All petrol stations open 8am to 7pm

Iceland

The frozen food specialist has said that opening times will vary a lot from store to store.

But some stores will be shutting their doors on New Year's Day.

Iceland will have reduced hours Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Check your local store here, for more details.

Co-op Food

The Co-operative Food have stated that the opening times for each store will vary to such an amount, they would prefer customers to check their local stores opening times in the link below.

Check your local store here, for more details.