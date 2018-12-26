POLICE have issued an appeal to find a 25-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Deon Morgan is from the Blaenavon area but she is known to also spend time in Pontypool, Cwmbran and Newport.

Gwent Police have described her as 5’6 tall, of slim build with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat which had a fur trimmed hood.

If anyone has information relating to Deon’s whereabouts, they should call 101, quoting log 222 15/12/18.

Alternatively, you can direct message Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter social media pages.