MORE than 220 looked-after and vulnerable children were given a surprise Christmas gift thanks to generous festive gestures organised by the council's children's services team.

Christmas presents were donated by the young people of Abergavenny’s Verve kick boxing club, customers from the Monmouthshire Building Society, Curtis Legal Ltd of Monmouth and pupils from Chepstow’s St John’s on the Hill Preparatory School in collaboration with St Mary’s Priory Church as well as a number of Monmouthshire’s county councillors.

Council social workers also created a handmade quilt for a raffle with proceeds going towards the purchase of presents.

Councillor Penny Jones, Monmouthshire’s cabinet member with responsibility for looked-after children said: “I’m very, very grateful for the wonderful presents received thanks to the amazing community contributions. These gifts will bring a smile to the faces of our most vulnerable children.”

“I was also delighted to work with fellow councillors who purchased and wrapped gifts for specific children and young people.”

Members of the children’s services team said they were overwhelmed with the support received and enjoyed delivering the gifts around the county in the run up to Christmas.