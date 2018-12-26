I AM really pleased to announce the National Assembly’s cross-party group on dementia, which I chair, has launched an inquiry into hospital care for people living with dementia.

With the support of Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, the cross-party group wants to hear from patients, families and staff about the standard of care in hospital across Wales.

The inquiry follows the launch of Welsh Government’s Dementia Action Plan earlier this year, which pledged to take action to improve hospital care for this patient group.

We want to hear directly from people affected by dementia in Wales, as well as professionals working in the health and social care sector. The evidence will be used to form an assessment of the effectiveness of the Welsh Government’s dementia action plan.

The CPG, which has representations from political parties across the Assembly, aims to improve understanding of the experiences of people affected by dementia and to work collaboratively to make improvements to the care they receive.

There are currently 45,000 people living with dementia in Wales but it is estimated that by 2055 there will be more than 100,000.

The inquiry will cover knowledge and understanding of medical staff, admission to hospital, discharge from hospital and quality of care.

Latest figures from the Alzheimer’s Society show that at least a quarter of hospital beds are occupied by people with dementia. And on average, people with dementia stay more than twice as long in hospital as other patients over 65.

When a person living with dementia is admitted to hospital they are often at their most vulnerable. In my role as an Assembly Member I have heard too many stories of people with dementia becoming distressed and receiving poor care while in hospital.

This Inquiry aims to shine a light on the challenges across Wales, and to make recommendations to the Welsh Government for improvements. If you are living with dementia, or caring for someone with dementia, and have experienced hospital care, then we want to hear from you.

To take part in the inquiry email: walescpg@alzheimers.org.uk or write to Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, 16 Columbus Walk, Atlantic Wharf, Cardiff CF10 4BY. You can also take part through an online survey at alzheimers.org.uk

If you would prefer to submit your evidence in a different way, for example over the phone, please call Sophie Douglas on 029 2047 5580.

As this is my final column of the year, I would like to wish all readers a happy and peaceful New Year.