BRON Afon has revealed that it now has no plans to close three retirement schemes in Torfaen following its latest meetings with residents.

The housing association had been reviewing the futures of the Beeches in Old Cwmbran, Glanwern House in Pontypool and Pen-y-Bryn in Penygarn.

Lisa Charles, Bron Afon’s interim head of community housing and support, said: “We had three very constructive meetings with residents at the schemes. The main outcome was we have no plans to close the three schemes.

“Glanwern House residents suggested we could redevelop part of their scheme. We thought this was a good idea and will be talking to them about it again early in the New Year to agree the next steps.

“It was good to agree a way forward with all of the residents. We have given them a commitment that they will be fully involved in our future approach to scheme reviews.”

Gareth Wood, a resident at the Beeches, said that the decision was a relief to the residents.

He said: “It is a big weight off the residents’ shoulders over Christmas.

“We were told the new review in to the closures will take at least a year, and then if closure of the Beeches was still the best option it could take up to five years.

“We are pleased that they seem to finally be listening to us.”

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle and MP Nick Thomas-Symonds had been vocal in their support for the residents.

They issued a joint statement after hearing that the homes were now not in danger of closure.

They said: “We are pleased to hear that Bron Afon have listened to concerns and that people at the Beeches, Glanwern House and Pen-Y-Bryn can now have a Christmas without the worry of imminently losing their homes.

“As we look to plan for future retirement provision, the needs of those already in these fine community facilities must always come first.”

Residents at the homes had been concerned after being told more than a year ago that the housing association were considering closing the complexes.

The exact nature of Bron Afon’s future approach to the homes is not yet known, although they have said that the residents will be consulted in the decision making going forward.

The housing association are set to hold further talks with the residents in the New Year.