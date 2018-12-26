COUPLES had the best Christmas present they could have asked for by welcoming new family members yesterday.

Six women either became parents for the first time or welcomed new additions on Christmas Day at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Noah Joseph Kingley Desmond, 8lb 2oz, didn’t wait around. He was born at 12.39am to parents Joanna Jones and Gareth Desmond.

For Newport mum Stacey Scawthorn emotions were running high as she gave birth to baby, Kastro-Luke, at home by herself.

“I went into labour and I was alone,” said Miss Scawthorn.

“I was thinking all sorts of things, when you are by yourself it can be quite scary – especially if giving birth.”

The 29-year-old gave birth to her son at 6.25am, who weighed 6lb 11oz.

“The Welsh Ambulance came at 6.30am,” said Miss Scawthorn.

“They were thrilled – like I am – to see my son.

“I am totally over the moon with my baby son,”

“He is my third child and I love him very much.”

Shelly Wint, who is 39 and lives in Pill, Newport, welcomed her new son, Levi, yesterday as well.

Levi weighs 7lb 6oz.

Mrs Wint said: “It is the best Christmas gift I could ask for. He is perfect.

“He is a beautiful boy and I have given him a lot of fussing.”

And Jordan Lane, 18, who lives near Newbridge, became a mother for the first time yesterday.

Her son Marlee James Oliver was born at 11.33am and weighed 7lb 1oz.

Miss Lane said: “I am over the moon with my baby.

“I cannot wait to show him to my family and friends.

“I will be pleased when I get home with him now.”

“I hope to be leaving some time today.”

Two babies were also born On Christmas Day at Nevill Hall Hospital.

Ms Bethany Norbury, 23, from Monmouth was one of the new mothers to have given birth at Nevill Hall.

Along with her partner Kyle Badman, 20, she welcomed her new son into the world.

Rowan Charles Steven Badman was born at 16.54pm on Christmas Day weighing exactly 8lb.