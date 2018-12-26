SEVERAL years ago, Ashley Thomas completed a school project about the Wales Air Ambulance - with a little help from his mum Olwyn.

A year ago today, apprentice mechanic Ashley, 19, died after a collision in Groesonen Road, Dingestow, despite the efforts of the emergency services, including a Wales Air Ambulance crew.

So in lieu of funeral flowers, his family asked that donations be made to the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, to help enable the service, funded entirely by public contributions, to keep flying its vital missions.

That request, and other donations, led to the presentation of a cheque for £2,700 to the charity in March. But fundraising did not stop there. In the following months, a range of fundraising events - including themed evenings, quiz nights, a treasure hunt, a tractor run - along with donations from people taking part in half marathons and other events, have brought the total to a whopping £11,384, with one event to go.

For Olwyn Thomas, the support for the fundraising effort - full details at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/olwyn-thomas - has helped her at least start to come to terms with the loss of the young man she called "her soulmate".

"It's been something I can focus on, and it's helped me through the year," said Mrs Thomas, who lives in Usk.

"At Ashley's funeral I said I was proud to have had him in my life for 19 years.

"He's on my shoulder all the time. I sense things, and think 'here we are'. He was my soulmate, now he's my angel. We were very close."

Mrs Thomas, who runs a cleaning business, said she and Ashley did his school project and knew all about the Wales Air Ambulance.

"I became a volunteer for them. I help at shows and other events, I'll go and stand with a bucket, and that is ongoing," she said.

"When the year's out, I will leave it (the fundraising). I can't expect people to keep donating. But I have a good family and a lot of friends, and they've proved themselves over and over again.

"This is a vital service. It relies on public donations to keep running, and I'm very grateful to everyone who has organised events, donated prizes, and donated to the cause."

For more on the service, visit www.walesairambulance.com