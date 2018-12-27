A SERIES of craft events raised more than £300 this month for mental health charity Mind.

Monmouthshire County Council hosted several so-called “crafternoon” sessions across the county in December, encouraging residents to joining council staff in celebrating the joys of crafting.

The events focused mainly on making Christmas decorations – staff from the council’s community learning service taught people how to make Christmas trees out of used books, while Monmouth Community Hub hosted a Christmas lino-printing afternoon, creating a community mosaic to raise funds for Mind.

At Abergavenny’s Market Hall, residents created Christmas puddings and robins from pom poms.

Staff at County Hall in Usk joined the Abergavenny Crafty Women group to make Christmas decorations from plastic bottle tops and recycled fabric, while being entertained by the Monmouthshire Community Choir.

Staff at the Raglan Depot and Magor’s Innovation House made wreaths and recycled paper decorations.