A MUSIC service provider has warned that funding cuts have put opportunities for young people to learn music at risk.

Research by Gwent Music – a local authority music service covering Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent – has indicated the number of youngsters studying A-level music has halved in a decade, with a 40 percent decrease in GCSE entries.

Gwent Music manager, Emma Archer, said: “A new national curriculum is being rolled out in March and creativity, well-being and opportunities are a big part of it.

“Gwent Music, and other music services, help with the performance aspect of things. Some of the young people go on to do exams in music, or have careers in the music industry, but for many it’s great just for team building and helping to develop social skills.

“There’s far less support nowadays and we are concerned about the decreasing number of youngsters involved with music.

“At Gwent Music we are working hard to find ways to continue offering opportunities for as many youngsters as possible, such as Gwent musicians’ recently performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall and their Christmas Extravaganza.”

Local authorities are generally responsible for music services and funding, which can understandably cause pressure, but learning to play an instrument, particularly at an early age, has a huge number of benefits. This includes: improving educational attainment, mental health and wellbeing, and promoting teamwork and building confidence.

Retired musical advisor, Dinah Pye, has launched a petition, available online and through physical copies - calling on the National Assembly for Wales to urge the Welsh Government to produce a National Plan for music education, including dedicated funding.

Ms Pye said: “In 2009 we fought for music services, but this is gone now. Wales is the only part of the UK without a National Plan for music with funding. I’ve been campaigning, as I want to protect my colleagues.

“Music services have gone, music teachers made redundant. The National Youth Orchestra and National Youth Choir performed a concert in May and had to borrow performers because there weren’t enough of them.

“This is an alarming situation and I fear that Wales is no longer the land of song. Music education is so important, from the womb to dementia, and services across the board are needed.

“This is about entitlement, equality and access for all young people in Wales.”

The National Assembly for Wales published a report in June – Hitting the Right Notes – which explores the issue in detail and the Welsh Government published information in November suggesting some action has been taken.

Funding wise, they are working with the Arts Council of Wales, PRS Foundation, PPL and Spotify to create the Momentum Music Fund. This will be funding of between £5,000 and £15,000 to support artists – showing growth potential – with recording, touring, marketing and so on.

They also awarded funding to PYST Cyfyngedig, but some believe that more action needs to be taken to ensure youngsters, of all classes, can have opportunities to learn music.

Friends of Greater Gwent Youth Music are a charity which provides support for musical events, through paying for travel, helping with course costs, and so on.

Chairman, Martin Brown, said: “If things continue this way, we run the risk of music only being taken up by the elite, whose parents can afford it.

“This is such a shame because there’s so much evidence suggesting the positive impact of music on educational attainment and life prospects. It encourages team work and can even help with employability. The skills can be used to make university and job applications stand out.

“If you want to help, you can: sign the petition, encourage children to get involved with music services whilst they still can, lobby Assembly Members, fundraise, and sign up for out patronage scheme.

“It makes sense that, because music isn’t compulsory, it isn’t a focus for local authorities. But in the last three years. Gwent musicians have performed as Carnegie Theatre, Royal Albert Hall, Symphony Hall in Birmingham, and worked with S4C.

“There is a risk, if funding doesn’t improve, that there will no longer be access to these opportunities.”

You can find Ms Pye’s petition here: www.assembly.wales/en/gethome/epetitions/Pages/petitiondetail.aspx?PetitionID=1448&fbclid=IwAR3IYO1sUC7as0kN6dc4bFreKFPx9ZH3-UeBmd2uhqXemlDBn80R1CR8du8