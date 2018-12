POLICE are seeking this man after a member of staff at a Newport shop was assaulted.

The assault took place at the Co-Operative in Cromwell Road, at about 7.40pm on Wednesday, December 19.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information which could help them track the man in the image down to contact them on 101, quoting log 459 of December 19.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.