JAILED charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe marked her 40th birthday on Boxing Day with a visit from her four-year-old daughter.

Gabriella, who has been staying with her grandparents in Iran since her mother was arrested in Tehran in April 2016, visited her mum in prison on Wednesday, where the two shared a cake.

Husband Richard Ratcliffe, whose sister is a GP in Cwmbran, said their daughter had "very proudly" made her mother a necklace as a gift, saying: "I think in all the days in prison it was a tough day to be a part of but a nice moment."

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "Yesterday Gabriella was allowed in and Nazanin was able to make a small cake which they could celebrate with, and Gabriella cut the cake and wished her mum be free."

Mr Ratcliffe also said there has been a "long battle" with prison authorities in recent months over health matters, noting that his wife found "some lumps in her breasts again" but claimed access to an oncologist has been blocked.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, is serving a five-year jail sentence for spying - a charge she has repeatedly denied. Her husband has since mounted a high-profile campaign for his wife's release, with foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt working to secure her release. There were fears Mr Hunt's predecessor Boris Johnson had put the campaign at risk after he claimed last November she had been training journalists in Iran when she was arrested. Her family say she was visiting family.