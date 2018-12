A BLACK Honda Civic was stolen from a driveway in Brigantine Grove, Newport, between 8am and 9am on Friday, December 14.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting log 64 of December 14.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org