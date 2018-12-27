POLICE arrested two men in Newport city centre after they were caught shoplifting from Primark on Boxing Day.

The two thieves, from the Pill area of Newport, were spotted by security staff and detained until police officers arrived at the Commercial Street shop.

Passers by and Boxing Day bargain hunters gathered to watch as the the two were put in the back of a police van and driven to Newport police station.

A Gwent Police spokesman told the South Wales Argus: "At approximately 12.55pm on Wednesday 26th December 2018, Gwent Police were called following reports to two males being detained for shoplifting in Primark, Newport.

"The two men, aged 18 and 21 from the Pill area of Newport, both received cautions for theft."