THERE are delays on the M4 westbound after two lanes were closed due to a "serious accident".

The lanes were closed between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 29 for the A48, leaving just one lane open.

Although they have since re-opened, traffic is still congested as far back as junction 24 at the Coldra roundabout.

The scene between junctions 27 and 28.

The crash, which happened at around 10.30am, reportedly involved one car.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene, but the driver of the car had already got themselves out of their vehicle by the time they got there. They have since left the scene.

The scene between junctions 29 and 30.

Newport Bus has also warned the crash will cause delays to some services.

*Customer notice * RTC on M4 Westbound this will cause delays to our X30 services — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) December 27, 2018

