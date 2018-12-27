NEWPORT County AFC have already sold more than 3,000 tickets for the FA Cup third-round clash with Leicester City at Rodney Parade on January 6 (kick-off 4.30pm).

The first phase of priority sales to season ticket holders, Trust members, community shareholders, volunteers and Club Spytty members closed on Christmas Eve.

As a result of the number of tickets sold, the club has changed the dates and locations when remaining tickets will be available for sale.

Today and tomorrow will see priority sales for supporters with match tickets for the League Two fixture against MK Dons, which was scheduled to be played on December 15 but postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

These will be available between 10am and 3pm at the Rodney Parade ticket office and on the ticket hotline (01633 415374).

There will now be no Leicester tickets on sale from Saturday to New Year’s Day.

The remaining tickets will go on general sale from Wednesday, January 2, to Sunday, January 6.

General sale tickets will be available between 10am and 6pm at the Rodney Parade ticket office and on the ticket hotline on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Saturday, January 5, they will be available from the Kingsway club shop and on the ticket hotline from 9.30am to 2pm.

And on matchday – Sunday, January 6 – tickets can only be purchased from 10am to 4.30pm at the Rodney Parade ticket office.

MK Dons ticket-holders will only be able to purchase a ticket for the Leicester tie within the same or lower age category as that of the MK Dons ticket.

MK Dons ticket-holders who take advantage of the priority sales window this week will not be able to claim a refund on their MK Dons ticket if they are subsequently unable to attend the re-arranged fixture.

Ticket prices for the Leicester tie range from £26 to £30 for adults, £21 to £25 for over-60s, £19 to £23 for under-21s, £15 for under-16s, £12 for under-12s and £5 to £7 for under-6s.

A club statement reads: “Up to 6,000 tickets will be available for sale to home fans.

“This number is considerably more than the potential number of priority ticket purchasers.

“All those who qualify for, and wish to purchase, priority tickets will be catered for.”