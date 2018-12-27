Hundreds of people gathered for the heart-warming Light Up a Life service this month.

The event, which was organised by The Hospice of the Valleys, gave families and friends the opportunity to remember loved ones who are no longer with them.

The poignant service saw loved ones gather together for touching readings and to listen to the delightful voices of Abertillery Male Orpheus Choir and the talented musicians of Abergavenny Brass Band.

Events fundraising manager for the hospice, Amanda Chard said: “It was wonderful to see so many family and friends join us at the Light Up a Life service to remember and celebrate those loved ones no longer with us. People took comfort from seeing their snowflake on the hospice dedicated tree at the festival and reflecting on precious memories.”

The snowflakes will remain on the hospice tree until the New Year, when they will be taken down and returned to the office.

Visit hospiceofthevalleys.org.uk for more details.