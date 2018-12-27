IT brought swathes of the UK, including much of Gwent, to a standstill.

Storm Emma caused weather-related disruption on a scale not seen for many years in Wales at the beginning of March, having been preceded by the Beast From The East, which during late February brought a bitterly cold wind, and plunging temperatures that froze pipes and watercourses, and made the previously soggy ground bone hard.

But it was snow - heavy and swirling in the aforementioned wind - that brought the real chaos.

St David’s Day turned into a whiteout across Wales, with snow settling easily on already frozen roads and pavements. Within a couple of hours of it beginning to fall, despite the best efforts of council gritting teams, driving was hazardous if not impossible.

All but a handful of schools across Gwent closed their doors on March 1 - and children took full advantage to play in the snow - and the following day saw a similar picture, after a night during which many inches of snow fell.

Major Newport roads were eerily quiet, a situation mirrored and magnified across the region, as people stayed at home or walked to work if they could. Public transport was severely disrupted.

The weather did not beat everyone however. Throughout Gwent, bands of intrepid, community-spirited volunteers set about braving the elements to help their neighbours and the vulnerable.

These included members of Newport’s Pride in Pill project, who cleared paths for the elderly and did the shopping for those unable to leave their homes.

Volunteers at the city’s Voice Hub meanwhile, tied handmade hats and gloves to benches for those in need.

Doctors and nurses struggled to get into work at hospitals and GP surgeries, but went the extra mile - or several miles, trudging through the snow - to ensure shifts were manned and patients were attended to. Some bedded down in surgeries and hospitals overnight to make sure they were on hand to deal with morning demands.

Hundreds of operations had to be cancelled however.

Funerals and weddings were cancelled too across Gwent, as many mourners and guests could not make it to services.

The biggest event casualty of the weekend was the annual Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon, a major fundraiser for St David’s Foundation Hospice Care and other charities, scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 4.

The thaw was well and truly on by then, but too late to alleviate the health and safety concerns blown in by the easterly wind.

It was rescheduled for Sunday, March 18 - but had to cancelled for a second and final time, because that weekend too fell victim to another short and very sharp cold snap, with more snow, dubbed by the some the ‘mini Beast from the East’.

Storm Emma was later estimated to have cost Gwent councils around £1.2m as they struggled to maintain services and grit the roads.

Households in Gwent were expected to receive £7.6m in cold weather payments from the Department for Work and Pensions, triggered by the persistent sub-zero temperatures.

l March 7:

PLANS were lodged for the creation of one of the largest solar farms in Wales - a project which could power more than 15,000 homes.

The Gwent Farmers Community Solar Scheme sought to erect up to 245,000 solar panels on 345 acres of land south of the former Llanwern Steelworks site in Newport.

Over the course of its proposed 30-year lifespan it was projected to generate more than 50 megawatts of electricity.

It was proposed that the panels be installed on six parcels of land between Goldcliff and Whitson, with the nine landowners behind the scheme hoping it would secure their farms for future generations.

l March 10:

POLICE officers lined a Pontypool street in a guard of honour for colleague PC Leighton Yhnell, who died suddenly in February.

The 51-year-old, who before becoming a police officer attained the role of sergeant major in the Army and was involved in tours of Iraq and Northern Ireland, was described by the Chief Constable of Gwent Julian Williams, as “a much loved, respected and dedicated officer who will be missed by many”.

Mr Yhnell’s sister Rhiannon described him as “a force of nature”.

l March 14:

QUICK thinking Myah Powell displayed maturity and calm way beyond her two tender years, in phoning for help when her heavily pregnant mum collapsed at home.

Myah used mum Katie-Marie Porter’s the Facetime app to call for help after Miss Porter collapsed on the bedroom floor at home in Bettws, Newport.

She had learned how to use the app by watching her parents Facetime her grandmother, and called the latter, shouting that her mum was on the floor.

Her grandmother then rang Myah’s dad Kirk Powell, who was out shopping. He rushed home and took his partner to the Royal Gwent where she stayed for three days.

“It’s amazing she thought to call for help. As far as I’m concerned she saved me and the baby,” said Miss Porter.

l March 16:

A proposal to close a dementia ward at Chepstow Community Hospital was branded as “despicable” by county councillor Armand Watts, the son of a patient with the disease.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board proposed to close St Pierre Ward, warning that a dearth of qualified nursing staff may make it “clinically unsafe and unsustainable” by mid-April.

It proposed that patients would in future be treated in specialist wards at Ebbw Vale’s Ysbyty Tri Chwm and St Woolos Hospital in Newport, creating centres of excellence in these sites’ dementia wards, with enhanced community-based programmes being developed across Monmouthshire.

Cllr Watts voiced the fears of many who opposed the proposal however, claiming it “let down” patients and their families, and would leave people to make difficult and lengthy journeys to visit relatives.

Despite the opposition to the plan, the ward closure was approved by health board board members, and it subsequently closed in April.

l March 17:

NEWPORT’S landmark footbridge over the River Usk was in line for a spring clean, 12 years after it opened.

The white painted bridge had been getting increasingly grimy, and the city council issued a temporary closure order for the bridge, to enable the work to be carried out.

Businesses and residents on the east bank of the river, such as Horton’s Coffee House, Hi Coffee Cosmo and Monusk Deli were concerned that closing the bridge would adversely affect them - and they were up in arms again when, on April 9, the bridge closed with no warning.

The council said the work would take two weeks, and council leader Debbie Wilcox apologised for the lack of a warning.

l March 20:

HOMES and businesses were evacuated as firefighters from as far afield as Cardiff and Merthyr Tydfil fought a major blaze at the Abundant Life Centre in Lower Dock Street, Newport.

The three-storey building - partially destroyed by fire two years previously - was being renovated, but was badly damaged again throughout, and its roof collapsed.

l March 22:

The Argus reported that demolition work was well under way at the derelict former Sainsburys supermarket site in Shaftesbury, Newport.

The site had lain empty for several years and was subject to persistent vandalism but its owners, the Bristol-based Fear Group, said it was delivering on its promise to people living in the area, to pull the “eyesore” down.

Fear Group have planning permission for a £60m scheme that includes a hotel, student accommodation, and housing, but late in April, with the site cleared, it announced it was seeking a buyer, or a construction partner to develop it, rather than doing it itself.

l April 2:

PAEDOPHILE hunter groups in Gwent had begun to work together to be more effective at protecting children.

PH Balance and Welsh Children Protectors announced they would collaborate in the same week they met Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert.

Nick Young, of PH Balance, said it made sense for the two to work together, and he hoped they could forge closer links with the police.

He said PH Balance had caught 24 or 25 child sexual offences suspects in its first year, with all convicted or awaiting sentence.

l April 5:

THE Second Severn Crossing was to get a new name - the Prince of Wales Bridge - it was announced by Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns MP, who said the renaming would be carried out at a special ceremony later in the year.

The agreement of the Prime Minister and the Queen had been secured for the renaming, and First Minister Carwyn Jones also indicated his support.

But Plaid Cymru came out strongly against the proposal, and a petition calling for the decision to be reversed eventually gained around 38,000 signatures.

l April 10:

AN image of a futuristic visitor centre for Newport’s Grade One listed Transporter Bridge was released by the city council.

The council was awaiting the outcome of a Heritage Lottery Fund bid which would be a major step toward making the multi-million pound bridge project a reality.

Cabinet member for culture and leisure Councillor Debbie Harvey, said the bridge attracts visitors from around the world, and the funding bid was backed by local businesses and residents.

l April 13:

THE well-known founder of a popular tattoo and piercing shop retired after 40 years in the profession.

Dave ‘Dai’ Fleet, 62, began in the 1970s when techniques were different and having a tattoo was not as common as nowadays.

Mr Fleet, who founded and ran an annual tattoo convention in Blackwood in the 1990s, moved into his Abracadabra studio in the town’s Cefn Fforest Avenue - in the mid-1980s, and said of his career: “I’ve had a blast.”

“People have been fantastic over the years and I can’t thank them enough.”

l April 14:

A QUARTET of medals won by Gwent stars on the penultimate day of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games helped Wales to a haul of 36 in Australia.

Gwent athletes played a major role in the team’s success, with boxer Lauren Price (women’s 75kg) and shooter Mike Wixey (men’s trap) striking gold on Saturday, and boxer Rosie Eccles (women’s 69kg) and cyclist Jon Mould (men’s road race) earning silvers.

Other Gwent medal winners were: Gold - Marc Wyatt (bowls, men’s pairs with Daniel Salmon); Hollie Arnold (athletics, F46 javelin); silver - James Ball (cycling, men’s B&VI 1,000m time trial, and men’s B&VI sprint, both with pilot Peter Mitchell); Lewis Oliva (cycling, men’s keirin); bronze - Sarah Wixey (shooting, women’s trap).

l April 20:

A FIVE-year-old girl who had suffered a brain haemorrhage which paralysed her left side, beat the odds by learning to swim unaided.

Tiarnii McGrath, of Tredegar, was only 18 months old when she was struck down with encephalitis and the haemorrhage. Her family was told that even if she survived she may not regain control of her left side and may not walk again. Four years on however, she had learned to walk again, also conquering her fear of water with one-to-one lessons in the swimming pool at Ebbw Vale Leisure Centre.

“We’re so proud of her. She’s the bravest little girl in the world,” said mum Farrah McGrath.

l April 25:

TRIBUTES were paid to former Mayor of Torfaen Robert Jones, who had died at the age of 84.

Mr Jones, known as Bob, served as mayor in 2009/10 during his tenure as a councillor for the Upper Cwmbran ward.

He had also served as a community councillor and been chairman of Cwmbran community council.

Councillor Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen County Borough Council said Mr Jones had been “a good friend to many of us, and a dedicated councillor who served his community with great passion”

l April 27:

IT was revealed that begging could be banned near cash machines in Newport city centre, in a shake-up of public spaces protection orders (PSPOs).

‘Aggressive’ begging in the city centre was already prohibited within restricted areas in the current PSPO.

And to make it easier for the council and Gwent Police to enforce, council officers proposed a ban on begging within 10 metres of a cash or payment machine, in an anti-social manner which could be seen as harassing or alarming to the public.

Seventy per cent of the 61 people who responded during a public consultation were in favour of a blanket ban on begging, but this was not considered a proportionate response.

l April 29:

THE inaugural ABP Newport Wales Marathon saw around 6,000 runners pounds the roads between the city and Magor, and back, in what organisers Run 4 Wales hailed as a big success.

The atmosphere was electric as thousands of people turned out to cheer on those taking part in the 26.2-mile challenge, and also the 4,000 runners who took on the 10K course.

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman said the event was “an overwhelming success across all aspects”.

“The look and the feel of the city was great. This major event feel is what we envisaged when we sat down to plan the event with Newport City Council and the Welsh Government,” he said.

Council leader Debbie Wilcox praised the runners, spectators and the small army of volunteers who ensured the event ran smoothly.