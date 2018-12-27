SENIOR Welsh Liberal Democrats have paid tribute to the party's former national leader Paddy Ashdown, who died last week aged 77.

Lord Ashdown led the Liberal Democrats between 1988 and 1999 - making him the longest-serving leader in the party's history. He died on Saturday, December 22.

Writing on Twitter, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds remembered him as "such a mountain of a man" and said he was "always there to offer support and help where he could".

"He was a big inspiration to me and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him," she said.

And the Welsh Government's Lib Dem education secretary Kirsty Williams said she was "so very sad" to hear he had died.

"A Liberal to the core he lead with passion and energy at a critical time for the party," she said. "On a personal level he was incredibly supportive encouraging and kind."

In a statement the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: "Paddy will be greatly missed by us all and also by the very many people across political and public life who had immense affection and respect for Paddy."

And, also writing on Twitter, the party's UK leader Sir Vince Cable said: "This is a hugely sad day for the Liberal Democrats and for the very many people across political and public life who had immense affection and respect for @paddyashdown. He was famous for his politics but his talents extended well beyond that arena."

Lord Ashdown was first elected as MP for Yeovil in June 1983, and held the seat for 18 years, standing down in 2001. He was granted a life peerage shortly afterwards, and also served as the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2002 until 2006, overseeing the rebuilding of the country after the end of the Bosnian War.

He was diagnosed with bladder cancer in October.