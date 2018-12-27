GWENT Police have issued another appeal for a teenager who has been missing for seven months.

Nam Vo, 17, of Blackwood was last seen on May 15.

In a renewed appeal released today, Gwent Police asked anyone with any information to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "We are still appealing for information to locate 17 year old Nam Vo who has been reported as missing from his home address in Blackwood.

"Nam Vo was last seen at approximately 10am on 15th May in the Blackwood area.

"Anyone with information relating to Nam Vo's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 416 15/05/18."