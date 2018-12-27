A VACANT building could be turned into 15 homes under plans submitted to Newport City council.

A planning application has been lodged to convert former offices in Lower Dock Street into flats and bring the building back into use.

The three-storey property on the corner of John Street is located within the Lower Dock Street Conservation Area but it has laid empty for a significant period of time.

Under the plans the property would be converted into a mixture of studio flats, one-bedroom flats and two-bedroom flats.

In addition, four conservation rooflights are proposed as well as the enlargement of an existing opening on to John Street.

Only minor exterior alterations will be needed to convert the property, described in a planning, design and access statement as "an attractive building" in the conservation area.

"The property has been vacant for a significant period of time," the design and access statement says.

"An opportunity exists to provide a suitable beneficial re-use of the building to prevent it falling to disrepair, and a target for anti-social behaviour."

The application says that no parking is required given the 'sustainable' location of the property close to city centre services.

The site can be accessed by all modes of transport and residents would not require the use of a car on a regular basis due to its location, it is said.

However, cycle storage is proposed within the lower ground floor area, along with bin and recycling storage at the site.

The scheme has also been designed to allow natural surveillance of the surrounding area, ensuring a presence within the building during evenings that will help discourage crime and anti-social behaviour.

According to the application, it is recognised there is "a surplus of lower grade poorer quality office accommodation in the city centre" and that alternative uses can be explored.

The application adds that the development will bring "significant regeneration benefits" and enhance the character of the conservation area.

View the plans at newport.gov.uk, searching reference 18/1198.