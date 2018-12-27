PLANS to regenerate an area of Newport which could bring 170 homes and a new shopping area have been submitted to the council.

An outline planning application has been lodged as part of multi-million pound plans by Newport City Homes to bring a "new identity" to Ringland.

The plans would see a new, redeveloped Ringland centre with up to 170 homes and around 13 retail units, with around 10 of these envisaged to relocate from the existing centre.

Under the plans the development would bring a net increase of around 130 homes.

The application also proposes demolishing six bungalows in Cot Farm Gardens and Ringland Library, which is planned to be part of a new neighbourhood hub.

The 'masterplan' is described as an "overarching vision in the wider regeneration of Ringland" which Newport City Homes has identified as a priority investment area.

Last year Newport City Homes announced multi-million pound plans to transform the area.

A planning statement says regeneration of the centre is 'essential' as it has become 'very tired in appearance' and a 'hotspot' for anti-social behaviour.

The masterplan aims to create a new shopping area and shared square as a focal point of the community, joining together the centre with the wider neighbourhood.

Under the plans the majority of the housing would be next to the recently approved homes at Cot Farm, the first phase of the development.

A mixture of one and two-bedroom flats and two and three-bedroom homes would be built, with at least 20 per cent affordable housing.

Around 12 to 15 retail units would be incorporated, including a number which would be relocated from the existing centre.

"This scheme and will enable Newport City Homes to develop a modern and commercially viable shopping area where local and national businesses can thrive, as well as more high quality modern tenure neutral homes for Ringland," a design and access statement says.

"The new neighbourhood will be defined by creating streets that people feel safe in and enjoy walking along, public spaces that are of high quality and streets that are safe for pedestrians and give them priority over the vehicle," it adds.

The centre is currently described as an "anti-social hotspot" but scheme will "vastly improve" the commercial provision in Ringland and provide a "far more attractive setting," according to a planning statement.

There are currently 1,831 applicants seeking accommodation in the Ringland ward, and Newport City Homes recognises the need for 'higher quality' accommodation to replace some of the existing flats 'over time,' according to planning documents.

A wall next to Milton Court would be designed out to provide a more level access to the playing fields and the remainder of the site under the plans.