AN EMERGENCY call was made to Gwent Police by a resident on Boxing Day - after someone handled their Christmas dinner without gloves.

The bizarre call was made to the emergency line on December 26 , prompting a stern message from chief inspector Huw Jones.

Friendly reminder from @GPCIHJones & 'B-Relief'

Dialling 999 to report that someone has handled your dinner without gloves, is not an emergency nor a police matter.

Whilst you are doing this you are tying up an operator and somebody waiting on hold with a genuine emergency. — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 26, 2018

The chief inspector told the South Wales Argus that the majority of 999 calls were genuine emergencies, but added an increasing amount of calls were "not appropriate".

"Each call often takes minutes to deal with as our staff have to clarify the nature of every situation before terminating a call, no matter how bizarre it may sound," he said.

“If someone is trying to get through to us to report a genuine life-or-death emergency and it¹s taking us a few seconds longer to respond as we are dealing with inappropriate calls, then tragedies can happen."

For anyone confused about when to dial 999, chief inspector Jones had the following advice: “Sometimes it can be difficult to judge what is or is not an emergency, but in general, someone should dial 999 if:

"Someone’s life is at risk or someone is being physically threatened;

"When a crime is in progress or if the offenders are still nearby;

"There is a road traffic collision causing personal injury or danger.

“If it’s less urgent, you can call 101. You can also now send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.”