CWTSH Arts Centre has restarted their film club, under the new name, Phoenix Film Lab.

They are currently showing films about films, but have taken a break until January 9, with a film starting at 7.30pm each Wednesday, until at least March 6.

The season is as follows: Peeping Tom on January 9, The Gold Diggers on January 16, and Sherlock Junior on January 23.

On January 30, there will be a film lab giving guests the opportunity to meet local filmmakers, students and fellow film enthusiasts.

Then, the season continues: 8½ on February 6, The Shadow of the Vampire on February 13, Day for Night on February 20, Back to the Future (as a a half term family screening) on February 27, and another film lab on March 6.

Doors open at 7pm, for a 7.30pm start, at Cwtsh Arts Centre (NP20 4HA). No fee, but donations are welcome.

Find out more at: www.cwtsh.org