AN 11-YEAR-OLD getting ready to move up to comprehensive school is worried changes to a children’s service means he will miss out on the support and friendships he’s made over five years.

Ben Mills was diagnosed with Nystagmus aged five-years-old.

The condition means that his eyes move involuntarily, and has left Ben with reduced vision. It also causes headaches and dizziness, especially in crowds.

The 11-year-old, of Milner Street in Newport, has been getting support from the Gwent-wide Sensory and Communication Support Service (SenCom) since he was six.

The service offers support to children with hearing, language and visual needs across all five Gwent local authorities.

But with Newport City Council’s decision to leave the service in April 2019, which will still be available in Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Caerphilly, Ben and his mum Amanda are facing an uncertain future.

Newport council’s draft budget shows they hope to save £250,000 by leaving SenCom.

Ben told the Argus the support he’s had from the service has made him more comfortable with his condition.

“Since going to SenCom I feel much more comfortable talking about it, and I’m far more confident now,” said Ben.

“I never used to tell people what was wrong with me. I didn’t tell teachers if I was struggling. I was just too shy.

“SenCom gave me the confidence to tell the teachers when I need help."

But as well as the support from SenCom staff, Ben’s worried he will miss out on friendships he’s made with children suffering from hearing, communication and visual impairments.

“I really like the activity days that SenCom put on for the children,” said Ben.

“We play visually impaired cricket, which I love, and we go swimming.My favourite has been skiing in Pontypoool – that was really popular.

“In the Tuesday group I go to every week there’s about five that go and they are all my friends. I’ve known them all for a long time now, some as long as four years, but I’m the only one who lives in Newport.

“I would feel really sad if I didn’t get to see them.

“One person in the group has the same problem as me. We can help each other, which is really helpful. It’s good to have someone to talk to about it, who understands. There’s no one at school who has the same."

Ben told the Argus he was scared about making the change to comprehensive school next September, but had started to feel better about it because of support from SenCom

“My new school will be a lot bigger and busier,” he said.

“I’m not very good with crowds, they make me really anxious. I can’t make out people’s faces, and I get lost easily.

“But SenCom have been talking to me about moving up. They talk to me about things that scare me, and get me any equipment I need.

“They’ve given me magnifiers that help me to read, and a writing slope for my desk.”

From April 2019, Newport council will offer an “in-house” service which they say will be equivalent to the SenCom service, but more cost-effective.

The Argus previously reported the decision has put 16 jobs at risk of redundancy in SenCom, among staff who work across all five Gwent local authorities.

Ben’s mum, Amanda Mills, said she was “absolutely gutted” for Ben and herself.

“It’s our support network too,” she said.

“You sit down with other parents, and you get support from them. It’s a really scary feeling going from SenCom into the unknown. Who’s going to be helping him get ready to move up to comprehensive?

“A complete stranger isn’t going to be able to get to know him before he makes the move.

“That’s why so many parents are concerned about this.”

A petition asking the council to revoke their decision drew more than 1,000 signatures in its first four days.

A statement released by the council says young people and their families should experience more “joined up support” from services as a whole including Newport schools.

The statement continues: “Council officers have held ongoing talks with specialists including the National Deaf Children’s Society, RNIB and consultants in the field of audiology about the implementation of a new service.

“The council’s priority is to ensure that pupils in Newport who accessed SenCom will still receive the support they need.”

The council are planning to hold two meetings to discuss the changes with parents in February 2019.

