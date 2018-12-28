IT’S THAT strange part of the year when time seems to stand still as we approach a new year full of new opportunities.

It may seem that nothing is happening, as we wolf down on leftovers and enjoy our holidays, but there’s been a lot of planning ready for New Year’s celebrations.

Here are some events throughout Gwent to help you start your 2019 in style...

In Newport, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club will be bringing joy to The Neon, on Clarence Place.

The venue has an awesome line-up planned, kicking off with Skunkadelic and DJ Veto at 8pm.

The evening will then feature Oh My God! It’s the Church, A Skillz, Afro Cluster, Craig Charles, concluding with another set by Skunkadelic and DJ Veto from 2am.

Tickets for this exciting evening are £20, with a booking fee of £2. Book your tickets at: funkandsoulclub.com

Soul not for you? Tiny Rebel, on Newport’s High Street, is having a western themed party, from 7pm.

This is suitable for cowboys and bandits aged 18 and over, with free entry, and the fun ending around 1am.

Le Pub, on Newport’s High Street, is also hosting a free entry party, from 6pm.

Guests can don their glitteriest, shiniest outfits, for a night of dancing and drinking, with special guests Fresh Prince of Aberdare performing at 10pm.

You can get your glittery make-up applied at the venue, for a donation to Help Refugees.

Are you a party animal, hoping to club hop your way into 2019?

Mista Ifsta’s clubs, scattered through Newport city centre, have plenty going on to kickstart the year, from 10pm.

On Cambrian Road, there’s The Glitter Gala at The Courtyard and The Great NYE, with a 1920s theme, at Warehouse 54.

On High Street, La Bamba’s will be hosting a Black & Gold party. Other venues include: The Lounge and Blind Tiger.

Tickets are £10 and can be brought from The Lounge, Cambrian Road, or online via Fatsoma.

In Monmouth, guests can put on their best Disney or Pixar costumes for a fancy dress party at The Inn at Penallt, from 7pm.

Buzz Lightyear’s and Cinderella’s will unite to enjoy live music by Tumbling Dice and a curry – with a veggie option – with rice and chips.

Tickets are £10 on the door or by phoning: 01600 772765.

Also, in Monmouth is a dance, from 8pm, at Redbrook Village Hall.

There’s no dress code, with guests welcome to bring their own drinks and nibbles to share, with DJ Johny B Goode entertaining.

This is £5 on the door, with proceeds going to charity.

In Chepstow, there is a Greek night from 8pm at Mythos Meze Bar, on Welsh Street.

The evening will feature Greek entertainer, Bambas Shaouna. For more information, call the venue on: 01291 627222

In Caerphilly, guests will party into midnight at Bedwas Workmen’s Hall, with the party starting at 7pm.

There will be live music by Best Served Chilled, along with laughter dished up by Welsh comedian, Gary Le Vell.

Tickets are £25, which includes a drink on arrival, buffet, party hats and party poppers.

You can order online at: ticketsource.co.uk/bwh

Alternatively, buy tickets from one of the following venues: Machen Post Office; Bedazzled, Trethomas; Cards for All Occasions, Bedwas and The Pit Stop Cafe, Bedwas.

Bedwas RFC is also hosting a New Year’s Eve party, from 7pm, which is family friendly.

Tickets are £15 which includes entry, drink on arrival and buffet. For under 16s entry is £2.

The venue closes at 1am, so there’s plenty of time for the midnight countdown and the celebrations that follow. This event is ticket only.

You can book yours by phoning Kelly on: 07341 334025 or Ami on: 07824 641548.

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll (or the next best thing) will be partying at The Greenhouse in Llantarnam, with their party from 7pm.

Dave Riley, will keep guests entertained with a variety of music, including – but not limited to – Elvis Presley.

The venue closes at 1am, and tickets are £15 which includes a buffet. Tel: 01633 863388

Cwmbran RFC are also hosting a New Year’s Eve party, welcoming anyone over the age of 16.

The evening will feature cover band, The Semantics, with a DJ-led disco until 2am, and a two-course hog roast.

Party hats will be provided, and entry is ticket only. These can be purchased behind the bar at Cwmbran RFC.

To check availability, phone the venue on: 01633 483034

Greenway Club Griffithstown will welcome guests from 2pm, with Sudden Impact performing at 8.45pm.

Entry is £6 on the door.

In Pontypool, The Dragonffli, has plenty going on to celebrate.

There will be a free buffet and curry, plus a show featuring: Finding Aurora, Raised by Sharks, Beyond Oblivion and Mirages.

Doors open at 7pm, with the showing starting at 8pm. This is a ticket only event, with limited left.

To make an enquiry, or book tickets, phone: 07756 769141.

In Tredegar, Ashvale Club is hosting a family party, plus an adult only party.

The family-friendly event, featuring fun, games, quizzes and a rodeo bull is sold out.

The adults only party will open its doors at 6pm, with band – Addictive – back by popular demand. Tickets are £5.

To find out more, or book your place, phone: 01495 722189