ENJOY an evening of fabulous live entertainment, whilst supporting a great cause, next month.

Le Pub, in Newport, is hosting an evening of live music, from 7.30pm, on January 19, to raise awareness and money for Victim Support.

Victim Support provides specialist help to enable individuals and communities affected by crime or trauma to recover and cope.

Headlining this event is Glass Jackets, a four-piece band with a combination of folk, rock and blues music.

Conners and the Con Men, from Newport, will deliver an acoustic set, inspired by reggae, hip-hop, ska and rock.

The evening will also feature soulful singer and songwriter, Genevieve Gyseman, and dynamic duo, Alexander ft. Chaylyann

Tickets are £5, with all proceeds going to Victim Support.

Book your tickets online at: lepublicspace.gigantic.com/venue/newport/le-pub or, if you require further information, phone the venue on: 01633 221477

Find out more about the charity Victim Support at: victimsupport.org.uk