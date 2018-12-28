MEET the Newport-born screenwriter who has enjoyed great success, seeing his work come to life on the big screen in films featuring some of acting’s biggest names.

Johnny Smith is perhaps best-known for his work co-writing the 2011 animated film Gnomeo and Juliet, which starred Michael Caine, Emily Blunt, and James McAvoy, and made almost $200 million at the box office.

(A still from Gnomeo and Juliet. Picture: Touchstone Pictures/Youtube)

And in 2019, Mr Smith is looking forward to the release of two further films based on his writing this year, and continues to work on a project close to his heart and his roots in the city.

Released in July, The Queen’s Corgi promises to be a family-friendly hit. The animated tale, co-written by Mr Smith, tells the story of one of the monarch’s pets, who becomes disillusioned with palace life and decides to head to a place where he thinks he will be even more spoiled – the Vatican.

The film features an impressive cast including Dame Julie Walters, Ray Winstone, Jack Whitehall, Sheridan Smith and Matt Lucas.

Born in Ringland and a student at Hartridge High School (now Llanwern High School), Mr Smith said he was always a keen participant in school plays and joined the Gwent Young People’s Theatre.

He cites his most inspirational figure back then as his English teacher, John Rowland – a former actor with the Dolman Theatre who used to act out scenes with aplomb in front of his students.

“He also allowed me to lark about without getting told off,” Mr Smith said.

(Johnny Smith as a schoolboy in Newport. Picture: Courtesy of Johnny Smith)

After school he started out acting but soon turned to writing.

“I was a rubbish actor, by the way,” he said.

After a few years he co-wrote a sitcom with Rob Sprackling for Channel 4, and the pair went on to pen Gnomeo and Juliet, a 2011 animated comedy re-imagining the famous love story with warring clans of garden gnomes.

“You knew straight away from the title what it was going to be about,” Mr Smith said. “The Queen’s Corgi is a bit like that too.

“They are relatable concepts that everyone can understand.

“It’s important if the audience can bring in their knowledge, and then you run with that somewhere else. It makes the audience feel like they’re joining you on a ride.”

(A still from The Queen's Corgi. Picture: Lionsgate Films/Youtube)

Late 2019 will see the release of Dragon Rider, another animated family film which Mr Smith has this time adapted from a children’s book by Cornelia Funke.

Set in a magical world where dragons are on the run from humans, the film will star Sir Patrick Stewart and Felicity Jones.

Although Mr Smith’s writing takes him around the world, he remains very close to the city in which he grew up and is proud to return occasionally to Llanwern High School for talks and prize-giving.

“I’m also working on a comedy/drama set in Ringland,” he said. “It deals with the idea of the estate sandwiched between a fading steelworks and the Celtic Manor.

“It’s about survival on the estate – it follows a group of unemployed lads and what they will do to survive.”

He added: “It’s the first time I’ll be marrying my day job with my own experience.”