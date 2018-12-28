PLANS have been lodged for a new state-of-the-art research and development headquarters on a business park in Oakdale, Caerphilly.

Senior Flexonics Crumlin, a subsidiary of engineering specialists Senior PLC, is planning to relocate from its base of 26 years at Oakdale Business Park, just a few hundred yards away from the proposed new site.

Previously the manufacturing site was used to create high value parts for motor vehicle markets but it is now used as a sales and research and development headquarters for the wider Senior group.

However a planning application lodged to Caerphilly council says the site is now "largely obsolete" and is no longer fit for the current business model.

By building a new 'high quality' base, the company is aiming to secure new business.

Currently the business employs 41 skilled workers but through moving to the new site it plans to increase its number of employees to 50 over the next three to five years.

New jobs created will be for highly skilled engineers, project managers and prototype technicians, according to a design and access statement.

The move could also see the company increase its spend on local sub-suppliers to develop business.

This year, Senior spent around £1million on their supplier base in the area.

"As the business grows, so too will this," the design and access statement says.

According to the application, the company is buying a 0.8 hectare site from Caerphilly council on what is known as Plateau 2 of Oakdale Business Park for the development.

A new road will be built into the site as part of the development under the plans.

The application says the road will "open up the wider site and act as a catalyst for further industrial development, to the benefit of the business park and the wider local economy."

The proposed building over two floors will include research and development test laboratories, a warehouse for storage and office space.

A total of 60 parking spaces have been requested, with the plans also including four electric vehicle charging points and facilities to encourage cycling to work.

The business' base of 26 years has been sold to Oakwood-based Heathpak, with Senior staying as tenants with a lease until November 2020.

But after November 2019, the rent will "increase significantly", so the company hopes to move to the new site as quickly as possible, according to the application.

See the plans at caerphilly.gov.uk, searching reference 18/1058/FULL .