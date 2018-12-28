*UPDATE: 8pm*

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has died of injuries following the collision in Whitson Common Road earlier today.

Specialist officers from Gwent Police are currently supporting the motorcyclist's family.

Officers are requesting that any motorist who used the road around this time of the incident - approximately 11.45am - check any dashcam footage, which could provide further information to help their inquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, to direct message the force on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log number 170 28/12/18.

*UPDATE: 5.47pm*

WHITSON Common Road has now re-opened.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A ROAD has been closed in Newport after a motorbike crash.

Emergency services are at the scene on Whitson Common Road, and have closed the road in both directions.

The accident happened at around 12.20 between Goldcliff Road and Half Acre Lane.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 11.50am, Gwent Police were called to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on Whitson Road, Newport.

"Gwent Police Officers along with South Wales Ambulance Service are currently on the scene and road closures are in place.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact 101 or Direct Message Gwent Police on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log: 170 28/12/18."

The force have tweeted that people should avoid the area if possible.