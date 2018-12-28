A ROAD has been closed near Newport after a motorbike crash.

Emergency services are at the scene on Whitson Common Road, and have closed the road in both directions.

The accident happened at around 12.20 between Goldcliff Road and Half Acre Lane.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 11.50am, Gwent Police were called to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on Whitson Road, Newport.

"Gwent Police Officers along with South Wales Ambulance Service are currently on the scene and road closures are in place.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact 101 or Direct Message Gwent Police on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log: 170 28/12/18."

The force have tweeted that people should avoid the area if possible.

Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Whitson Road, Newport. The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/W3tZYtZBNs — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) December 28, 2018

We will update this story with any more information we get.