HOUSE prices in Pontypool are among the fastest rising in the UK, according to a new report.

Figures released by property website Zoopla show that house values have risen in the town by 7.52 per cent since January 2018.

That puts the town as the the fifth highest area in the UK for property growth in that period, and the highest in Wales.

This follows on from reports in October that house prices were already rising in Monmouthshire since the scrappage of the Severn Bridge tolls was announced.

The removal of bridge tolls will save daily commuters between Wales and Bristol up to £1,400 per year, and with the average house price in Bristol at £310,000, many people are said to be looking at crossing the bridge to take advantage of lower house prices.

The average property price in Pontypool is £162,319, more than £30,000 less than the Welsh average.

House prices across Wales rose by 3.98 per cent to an average of £192,362.