A NEW physical adventure style game, yet to be seen in the UK, is planned to be launched at a Newport building.

Plans have been lodged to create an activity and training centre at an empty industrial unit on Felnex Industrial Estate in Mariner Way, Newport.

Under the plans, the centre would be used for three main purposes which are linked together.

The first is a physical adventure style problem solving activity, described as being similar to activities on the the Crystal Maze and Fort Boyard game shows.

"This is a completely new activity not yet seen in the UK," a planning statement says.

Although its name is still to be confirmed, the activity is based on a team of four to six people completing a single overall objective during a two-hour session.

But to achieve this they must work as a team to complete and solve different types of physical and mental problems in a multi-game room area.

A longer four-hour session is also proposed, with the first in the day starting at 9am and the last finishing at 10pm.

The second activity planned is called R.A.P.T.O.R. - Reactive Aiming Paintball and Tactical Operations Range.

A planning statement says this has been taken to a variety of shows and events this year across the country.

The applicant says they are now looking to house the activity at a static site due to "a tremendous amount of interest."

It uses magazine fed paintball markers to shoot at a targeting system - and can also be used by the military, police and other groups for training purposes.

The plans also include using the space for two-hour 'Nerf' parties for children when otherwise not in use.

No more than 20 children are envisaged to take part at any one time, according to the plans.

The application says the site meets a number of key requirements.

These include that it meets the minimum size needed, that the building can structurally withstand the uses and that there are no residential properties in the area which will be affected by noise.

The application also points out that R.A.P.T.O.R. is not currently provided in Newport, and that emergency services could use it as a training resource.

Two full-time staff would be employed initially, with a further two to four part-time jobs expected to be created as the business grows in use.

The industrial unit has laid empty for just less than a year and there has not been interest in bringing it back into use, according to the application.

View the plans at newport.gov.uk, searching reference 18/1230.