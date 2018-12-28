NEWPORT council has approved plans to introduce smaller bins to households with five or fewer residents, despite objections from opposition party councillors.

Cabinet member for streetscene, Cllr Roger Jeavons, moved ahead with plans to introduce 120 litre wheeled bins to replace the current 180 litre size on Friday.

The plans approved as a cabinet member decision also include bringing in a ban on disposing recyclable materials in rubbish bins and setting up a new enforcement team to monitor the system.

Leader of Newport council's Conservative group, Cllr Matthew Evans, strongly objected and said the plans could have a "similar effect" to introducing three weekly collections which have been ruled out.

In response to a consultation on the plans, Cllr Evans also voiced concerns over the potential for an increase in fly-tipping and general litter being dropped.

But Cllr Jeavons said other councils which have introduced smaller bins have not seen an increase in fly-tipping.

Cllr David Fouweather (Conservative, Allt-yr-yn ward) also said smaller bins were not the way forward.

"Many families of four just about manage with the current size bins and this is after recycling practically everything that they can," he said.

"A family of four is not a large family and I believe that the introduction of smaller bins will make life difficult for these people who are already doing their best.

"It seems incredibly unfair that residents who recycle are now being punished for those who do not."

However, Cllr Jeavons said after ruling out three weekly collections, the move is the "only alternative" to ensure the council meets Welsh Government recycling targets.

The authority is required to meet an increased recycling target of 64 per cent next year and 70 per cent in 2024/25, otherwise it could be fined.

Cllr Jeavons said: "Responses from our recent consultation with residents show that, although a majority of residents recycle, many admit they do not recycle everything they could, and about 20 per cent state they do not recycle their food waste.

"This proposal will target people who do not recycle or could do more, and there are mechanisms in place to ensure the right capacity is allocated to residents with different needs."

Under the changes an education and enforcement team will have the power to issue fines, though the council says this will only be done after assistance has been provided and warnings have been ignored.

Larger bins of 180 litres will be given to homes for six to seven people, with 240 litre bins for homes with more than eight.

Work to develop a second waste and recycling centre in Newport was also approved as part of the decision, which will become effective from January 9 unless a 'call-in' request is granted.