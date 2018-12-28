MICHAEL Flynn never thought about reaching the milestone of 100 matches in charge of hometown club Newport County AFC when he took the hotseat with them facing relegation from the Football League.

But Flynn will celebrate his century on Saturday afternoon as the Exiles lock horns with Crawley Town at Rodney Parade (kick-off 3pm), and three points would make the occasion that bit more special.

Newport-born Flynn made his bow as County manager on Saturday, March 11, 2017 (below), just days after Graham Westley’s ill-fated reign came to an end.

Game one for Flynn, then caretaker boss, produced a 2-1 win at Crewe Alexandra and the remarkable run of results that followed climaxed with League Two survival on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign (below).

Last season saw County secure a top-half finish in the league and embark on an FA Cup run that peaked with their 1-1 draw against Spurs at a packed Rodney Parade (below)

The impressive job Flynn has done at the club could also have a say on whether he makes it to a double century of games in the Exiles hotseat.

His work hasn’t gone unnoticed and recent reports linking him with Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers seem to suggest he’s destined to operate at a higher level one day.

“It’s a nice milestone,” said Flynn. “It would be nice if we go and win.

“It’s a great privilege for me to be the manager of Newport County AFC and I take it with both hands – let’s see if we can get another 100!

“You want a bit of success to go with that, but we’ve really turned the thinking of the club around and moved it on ten-fold to when I took over.”

He added: “When you’re a manager, it feels more collective because you’re relying on other people to carry out your instructions on a match day.

“When you do win it’s more of a collective thing than when you were a player because you knew you had to look after yourself and do things right.

“Don’t get me wrong, when the team won it was brilliant, but you could still affect that on a Saturday. Sometimes you can’t as a manager.

“When they do carry out your instructions and everything goes to plan it’s a brilliant feeling.”

When asked if he ever targeted 100 games at the start of his tenure, he replied: “No chance. Did you see the position we were in when I took over?”

Flynn has a record of 42 wins in 99 competitive matches as County chief - he'd love number 43 to come on Saturday.