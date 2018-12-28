PLANS for an independent living scheme for older people, with 45 apartments and a community hub, have been lodged with Newport council.

Pobl Group is behind a planning application for 27 two-bedroom flats and 18 one-bedroom flats for residents aged 55 and over in the Ringland area of Newport.

The housing association acquired the site on land on Treberth Crescent after a similar application for 58 flats for older people was approved in 2010, but permission for the development has now expired.

The new scheme is aimed at helping residents live an 'independent lifestyle', while having the benefit of care and support as required.

Under the plans, the specialist facility will be divided into three separate blocks, connected by a series of corridors.

A hub facility will be housed in one block for both residents and the wider community.

A communal lounge, tea bar and two smaller rooms for possible use as a hair salon or physiotherapy would also be in the same block.

Plans include a new improved venue to replace a 'run down' portable cabin which is used by residents for community events.

The second block is planned to be three-storeys in height and include a number of flats, with those on the first and second floors having a balcony.

Homes will be offered both for sale and rent under the scheme, with lower fuel bills and house prices aiming to make it affordable for residents in the area.

"A further benefit of the scheme is its effect on housing demand within the locality," a planning statement says.

"Developing buildings such as these, allow residents who have been living isolated lifestyles to return to living within the community, which in turn, will enable new residents to move into their previous dwellings, therefore easing the housing demand."

Some of the residents may have conditions such as macular eye disease or other ailments but it will not be a full dementia care scheme, according to the plans.

The 'modern' and 'well-equipped' facility will be designed to support both the most able and those with physical frailties or disabilities, a design and access statement says.

A total of 41 car parking spaces will be provided, with the majority - 31 spaces - by the main entrance to the hub.

The site was previously occupied by six prefabricated homes and two garage blocks but is now lying empty.

The previously approved scheme, submitted by Newport Housing Trust, was put on hold due to the global recession, but the new plans are said to be economically viable due to Welsh Government funding.