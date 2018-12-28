A SERIES of virtual horse races are taking place in aid of local charities.

In an event organised by Newport County Trust and Newport’s Rocky, guests can gather at Bar Amber at The Ivy Bush in Newport for fun and fundraising.

Sports lovers will assemble at the venue, on Clarence Place, on Saturday, December 29, following the Newport County v Crawley match.

There will be seven virtual horse races, with the first one during half time of the Liverpool v Arsenal game, which kicks off at 5.30pm.

You can buy and name a horse for £5, with plenty of amazing prizes up for grabs, including free drinks, champagne, a signed top, a signed football and more.

Winners will go into a final, with a grand prize: being director for the day at a Newport County away game, donated by NCAFC Trust.

A signed picture by Newport County & Liverpool FC legend John Aldridge will be on raffle.

