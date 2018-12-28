MORE than 30 walkers braved the cold weather to raise money for St David’s Hospice at the Twmbarlwm Turkey Trek.

Ramblers of all ages met at Crosskeys Rugby Club for the fundraising walk, which took participants on a route to the summit of of Twmbarlwm.

Many of the walkers were joined by their dogs as they looked to walk off the Christmas calories.

Choosing between a shorter 5.5 mile route, or the full 10 mile trek, walkers were able to admire the view from the top of Twmbarlwm.

After taking in the views and the fresh air, all finishers were welcomed back to the rugby club with hot drinks and mince pies.

All participants also received a St David’s Hospice Care branded neck warmer.

The walk was to raise money for St David’s Hospice, with participants encouraged to complete sponsor forms as well as paying to take part to raise as much money as possible.

For the first time ever, the hospice were also offering the opportunity to sign-up in return for unwanted gifts, with adults able to take part in exchange for two to three unwanted Christmas gifts that they would be able to use as raffle prizes to raise funds for the hospice.

St David's next fundraising event takes place on Thursday, January 24, as they hold their regular 'Knit and Natter' sessions.

It will be held in the St David's Hospice cafe, and takes place on the fourth Thursday of every month.

No matter your knitting ability, all are welcome.

The Hospice will provide the tea and coffee, support and patterns, you'll just need to bring your needles and wool along.