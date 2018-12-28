EARLY bird tickets for two glittering events to be held at at Newport’s Celtic Manor Resort in 2019 are now on sale.

The resort is hosting some fabulous events in the summer, which will see members of the public rub shoulders with celebrities.

Polo at the Manor, which was a sell-out event this year, attracting more than 3,000 guests to enjoy professional polo matches, will return on Saturday, June 15.

Celebs who attended this year’s event included former The Only Way is Essex star Lydia Bright, Samia Ghadie from Coronation Street and her husband Sylvain Longchambon, plus star of TV series, Stella Julian Lewis Jones.

Speaking after the event in June, guest of honour Ms Bright said: “It’s a fabulous day of socialising, sport and relaxing with friends and family. As a fashion lover, it’s a great chance to get dressed up and see an array of glamorous outfits at the event!”

It’s set to be a fun afternoon, with live entertainment at the Polo Village, and an after-party in the Manor.

Early bird tickets start at £18 for adults and are available at: celtic-manor.com/whats-on/polo-at-the-manor

On July 13 and 14, the Celebrity Cup, sponsored by Bulmers, will return to the resort, bringing glamour and golf together.

Celebrities will battle it out in teams representing Wales, England, Scotland and Ireland, with a glittering gala dinner to be held on July 13. Children can attend, but under-16s must be supervised by an adult.

More information will be announced in the lead-up to the event, but early bird tickets are on sale now.

Book at: celtic-manor.com/whats-on/the-celebrity-cup