WELSH cyclist Geraint Thomas has added one more accolade to his glittering 2018 as he received an Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) award for services to cycling.

The latest honour comes 10 years after Thomas was awarded an MBE following his success in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he won the first of his two Olympic golds in the team pursuit on the track.

It was on the road that Thomas has made his mark this year though, with his Tour De France win in July following victory at the prestigious Criterium du Dauphine in June.

“This is an amazing honour,” Thomas said. “2018 will always be a year I remember for everything I achieved around both the Dauphine and especially the Tour.

Picture: Pete Goding/PA Wire

“This is the icing on the cake and I am so grateful to everyone who played a part in helping me get recognised once again.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what 2019 has in store, as we look to create more history as a team.”

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said of Thomas’ award: “There were few sporting performances this year that captivated the country more than Geraint Thomas’ epic pursuit over the mountain stages of the Pyrenees and the Alps.

Picture: Pete Goding/PA Wire

“Together with his team mates Geraint displayed the immense grit and determination needed to secure and keep hold of that coveted yellow jersey.

“He is a brilliant ambassador for cycling, an inspirational role model and thoroughly deserves his place in history. Congratulations Geraint on your well-deserved honour.”

Two OBE awards were also handed out in Gwent, with Elizabeth Ann Maher, of Caerleon, picking up the honour for services to diversity and economic development.

Darius James, of Newport, won his OBE for services to ballet and the community.

He trained at the Royal Ballet School, danced with Northern Ballet Theatre, the Alexander Roy London Ballet Theatre, and abroad.

Founder and artistic director of Ballet Cymru, he has taught dance, and choreographed many one-act and 21 full-length productions for the company.

He is a Creative Wales Award and Theatre Critics of Wales Award winner.

Seven other Gwent residents are also celebrating after making the honours list. They include a police inspector, a former mayor and community heroes.

Former Caerphilly County Borough mayor Leon Gardiner scooped a British Empire Medal for services to the community.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Mr Gardiner said it was his biggest achievement, and added he couldn’t have done it without the support of his wife Alma.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said Mr Gardiner.

“I’ve done a lot of charity work during my political career, especially for Ty Hafan and Macmillan’s Cancer Research.

“They’re both very close to my heart.

“I love my community, which is why I’ve served it for so long. It’s been a marvellous privilege. I met Aneurin Bevan in Tredegar when I was 14-years-old and then, much later on, I met Nelson Mandela in London.

“My greatest achievement has always been marrying my wife and having children, grandchildren and now great grandchildren.

“I couldn’t have done any of it without her being there to support me.”

Also picking up a British Empire Medal was Peter Richards of Newport, for services to the community.

A volunteer Community First Responder (CFR) for the Welsh Ambulance Service for nine years, the retired teacher has helped others throughout Caldicot, Chepstow and Newport as well as his home village Llanvaches, co-ordinating several CFR schemes.

He trains other CFRs, provides defibrillator training, and a member of the Partnership Overseas Networking Trust Charity Ambulance team, working with colleagues in Uganda.

“I’m very proud. I take this as an award not for me but in recognition of the whole team, and my wife,” said Mr Richards.

“You have to have a partner who is sympathetic. It does interfere with life. In the middle of meal, pager goes off and off you go. But I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”

Stephen Francis Edwards, the managing director of Flamgard Engineering, from Cwmbran, won an MBE for services to the British Economy and to Exports.

Gail Elizabeth Powell, of Blackwood, Caerphilly, is a senior nurse and professional lead for health visiting in the Aneurin Bevan Local Health Board. She was honoured with an MBE for services to health visiting.

Professor Barbara Ryan, of Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, won an MBE for services to optometry. She is a professor of optometry and vision sciences at Cardiff University, and works in Monnow Eyecare, an optometry practice in Monmouth one day a week.

Between 2012 and 2016 she was Chief Optometric Advisor to Welsh Government.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Professor Ryan said the award wasn’t just for her, but for all optometrists, whose role has changed dramatically in the last 15 years.

“I was a bit shocked really, when I found out,” she said.

“As people are getting older there are more and more treatments, which is putting a strain on the NHS.

“Optometrists are being asked to step in to relieve that strain.

“It’s an honour, but I think the award is for all optometrists in the trade, who have seen their role change over the last 15 years.

“I just happen to be one person who has worked at the centre of it.”

David Gareth Watts, a business analyst at the Intellectual Property Office in Newport was awarded his MBE for services to the economy, to charity and to mental health services.

Inspector Amanda Williams of Gwent Police was also included in the 2019 New Year’s Honours list as a recipient of the Queen’s Policing Medal.

Congratulating all Welsh recipients, MR Cairns said: “These honours recognise and celebrate the hard-work and achievements of the incredible people who go above and beyond to put others before themselves.

“From household names to those silently serving their communities such as Reynette Roberts and Leon Gardiner, I am proud to see people from all walks of Welsh life being recognised for their commitment to their cause.

“I am truly grateful for their dedication to their communities and thank them all for their tireless work to improve the lives of others as well as their extraordinary ability to inspire people all over the country. Congratulations to you all.”

Nationally, British divers who played a part in a daring operation to rescue 12 boys trapped in a cave complex in Thailand were honoured.

Richard Stanton and John Volanthen, who were the first divers to reach the children, have been awarded the George Medal, the second highest civilian gallantry award.

A father whose daughter was murdered by an ex-boyfriend and a woman who escaped a violent marriage are also on the list for services to victims of domestic abuse.

John Clough, whose daughter Jane was stabbed 71 times by violent former lover Jonathan Vass, gets an MBE after campaigning for a stalkers’ register, while Andrea Aviet receives a BEM (British Empire Medal) for her victim support work.