LOOKING for a challenge or a good cause for 2019?

Cancer Research UK are hosting ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ throughout March, with all welcome to get involved.

This can be done by anyone, anywhere, with the target to walk 10,000 steps every day throughout March. Based on the average person’s step, this is 5 miles a day, meaning by the end of the month you’ll have walked a staggering 150 miles.

This keeps you fit and healthy, whilst raising money for life-changing cancer research. You can check your progress using wall charts, pedometers, and phone apps.

If you are at least 18-years-old, why not walk all over cancer in March? Sign up at: activity.cancerresearchuk.org/signup/Walk-all-over-cancer-2019/details

If you want to make it even more challenging why not double the walk to 20,000 steps a day?

You can sign up for this at: activity.cancerresearchuk.org/signup/walk-all-over-cancer-20000/details