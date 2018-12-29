A BIKER was seen speeding through Newbridge at 114mph on Friday, according to Gwent Police officers.
Their Area Support West Twitter account shared a screenshot of the biker showing the speed and said the vehicle and driver had been reported to the courts.
This motorbike rider in #Newbridge may have been rushing to the Christmas sales! Probably best to see if there are any deals on driving licences. Reported to court due to the speed. #fatal5 pic.twitter.com/azQEjgEJ2I— Area Support West (@GPASUWest) December 28, 2018
