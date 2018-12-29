The successful end of a 16-year rail campaign, a devastating fire, acts of bravery, kindness and determination, and a tribute to a Dambuster, were among our highlights from May and June this year. ANDY RUTHERFORD reports

SIXTEEN years after the South Wales Argus began campaigning for a passenger rail link between Newport and Ebbw Vale - and just weeks after that campaign was relaunched - it was announced on June 5 that finally, this would happen. But not until 2021.

The re-opening of a passenger service between Newport and Ebbw Vale, unavailable since 1962, was included among the projects outlined as part of the new Wales and Borders rail franchise.

Under the new £5 billion franchise contract, to be run by joint venture KeolisAmey, the link will reopen in 2021, initially with one train an hour, and later with two.

It was a successful outcome for the Argus' Get Us Back On Track campaign, originally launched in 2002 to lobby for a Newport stop to be included in the proposed Cardiff-Ebbw Vale passenger service.

The original campaign attracted widespread political and passenger support, but was considered a low priority by the powerbrokers in Cardiff Bay.

Engineering and cost issues were raised as key reasons why the link could not be established, and though these were refuted by experts, a Cardiff-Ebbw Vale passenger rail link was instead exclusively pursued, missing out Newport.

This opened in 2008 and has proved a big success. The nearest it comes to Newport however, is the station at Pye Corner, Rogerstone, which opened in late 2014

The Argus has never stopped backing calls for the Newport-Ebbw Vale link, but pleas have fallen on deaf ears in the Welsh Government, with successive ministers responsible for transport failing to back it.

In April, Newport Conservative councillor Matthew Evans called for the Argus campaign to be resurrected, saying it could help politicians' efforts in bringing forward the project.

There was cross-party support too, for Cllr Evans' motion calling for the Welsh Government to act "as a matter of urgency".

The Argus relaunched its campaign in May, again attracting widespread support, again from across the political spectrum.

It was timely in bringing the issue and the support for the link back into the spotlight, given that the final touches were being made to the new 15-year Wales and Borders rail franchise, and news of its inclusion was welcomed.

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant called it "great news, particularly for many of us who campaigned for many years for the Ebbw Vale to Cardiff line to stop in Newport.

"It's gathered a lot of support, including from the South Wales Argus, which has long campaigned on this issue."

Economy and transport secretary Ken Skates AM also acknowledged the Argus campaign and said a Newport-Ebbw Vale service was "something that many people during the consultation exercise (on the franchise) said they needed and wanted".

Islwyn MP Chris Evans said it would be of benefit to commuters and the environment if it results in fewer people using their cars.

But he warned that the promise of an hourly service by 2021 "must be kept, and the project completed on time".

The Argus was delighted too that common sense has prevailed after so many years, but believes 2021 is too long to wait. Better late, than never, however.

May 7:

IN summer 2017, two-time world champion Mark Williams was contemplating retirement from snooker, frustrated with his game, and with his previous triumphs a distant memory.

Less than a year later he completed a remarkable renaissance, beating fellow 40-something John Higgins in a gripping Betfred World Championship final at The Crucible in Sheffield.

Having raced into a 14-7 lead, Williams, from Cwm, was pegged back by the Scot, who levelled the match at 15-15.

But Williams found something from deep inside to win three of the next four frames to complete a memorable and scarcely believable 18-16 triumph.

He then delivered on his rash promise earlier in the tournament to attend the post-match press conference naked if he emerged as the winner.

"If I never win another tournament, I don't care now. I just did something I thought I would never, ever do," said Williams, champion in 2000 and 2003.

"I'm over the moon."

May 8:

A 13-year-old schoolboy defied doctors by continuing to make a remarkable recovery a year after nearly dying when falling 50 feet from scaffolding at a block of flats.

Callum Crowley spent time in intensive care after the fall, in Llewellyn Road, Cwmbran, in May 2017.

His four-storey plunge left him with serious internal and back injuries, and broken ribs, and it was feared he would not walk again.

But mum Kate Sherwin, of Cwmbran, said Callum was up and about and able to ride his bike, though he still had a long way to go and may need more surgery.

"He's my miracle boy. I'm so proud of him each and every day," she said.

May 11:

THE Royal Gwent Hospital's paediatric ward took delivery of £2,000 worth of new toys, thanks to the fundraising efforts of Newport County AFC defender Mickey Demetriou.

The player hosted a raffle in April, with Emirates FA Cup fourth round memorabilia - his match-worn shirt from the tie against Tottenham Hotspur, a signed FA Cup fourth round match ball, and a signed home match programme - as prizes.

He raised £1,700,- boosted to £2,000 by an anonymous donation, and a PS4 console, two gaming chairs, a television, a toy pram and games were among the gifts his efforts funded.

"I hope the children enjoy playing with them as much as I did choosing, shopping for, and delivering them," he said.

May 17:

More than 200 people came to Hardwick Avenue in Chepstow to honour Flight Sergeant Bill Townsend - who took part in the audacious Dambusters raid during World War Two - with a blue plaque on his former home.

The unveiling coincided with the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Royal Air Force and the 75th anniversary of the raid on the dams of Germany's Ruhr Valley, in which Mr Townsend led the final wave of six Lancaster bombers.

The occasion was topped off with a flypast by the RAF's last remaining Lancaster.

May 23:

CLADDING on three Newport tower blocks, which failed fire safety tests following the Grenfell Tower blaze last year, was to be replaced thanks to £3m of Welsh Government funding.

The 11-storey blocks run by Newport City Homes (NCH) - Milton Court in Ringland, Hillview in Gaer, and Greenwood in St Julians - failed post-Grenfell safety tests on aluminium composite material cladding.

Housing and regeneration minister Rebecca Evans said NCH had acted quickly after the London fire to safeguard residents by putting in fire safety measures, including sprinklers.

"Now it's our turn to support them with this investment," she said.

May 25:

A HOTEL, offices, conference facilities, a restaurant and a new stand were among the plans for Rodney Parade in Newport, as ambitious regeneration proposals were unveiled by the Dragons.

The rugby region proposed developing the now disused clubhouse and the area of grassland within the Rodney Parade complex known as the 'cabbage patch'.

Chairman David Buttress was confident the plan - also including a new stand on the stadium's North Terrace - could generate hundreds of thousands of pounds a year to plough back into the rugby team.

MAY 26:

QUICK-thinking nine-year-old Leland White saved his grandmother and the family dog from a fire that broke out at her home in Malpas, Newport.

Leland led Karen Williams and pet shih-tzu Mickey to safety after a fire broke out in an outdoor electrical box and engulfed the entrance. He also warned Mrs Williams not to throw water on the flames as it would have hit cables and could have killed them.

"I am so thankful to Leland. He saved us," said Mrs Williams.

June 1:

A FOOTBRIDGE to replace the Devon Place subway under the main railway line through Newport was set to be the subject of a planning application, it was announced.

Pre-planning works for the bridge were completed in May, and the application was due to be submitted by the end of June, with a funding bid to the Welsh Government likely if permission was granted.

In the meantime, regular inspections and cleansing of the subway were due to continue, with security cameras proposed.

The bridge would connect Devon Place with Queensway.

June 1:

THE streets of Pill in Newport were lined with mourners who paid their respects as the funeral procession for community stalwart Lynette Webb passed by.

Pill-born Ms Webbe, who grew up in Somerton but had moved back to her birthplace, was well-known as a member of the Pride in Pill community group and for the popular 'laughing yoga' classes she ran.

She was also heavily involved with an allotment group in the area, was a Communities First health champion for women, and a holistic practitioner.

The 63-year-old mother-of-tow was described in tributes as an "unbelievable optimist" who "did a lot of good work" in Pill.

June 9:

A STATUE of Newport's former British heavyweight champion boxer David 'Bomber' Pearce, was unveiled on the city's riverfront by former world featherweight champion Lee Selby.

The result of the #NewportsRocky campaign led by Pearce's nephew Luke Pearce, the event was attended by hundreds.

The campaign raised £61,000 for the statue, designed by sculptor Laury Dizengremel, and an emotional Luke Pearce thanked the fundraising committee and everyone who had contributed.

His uncle, who died in 2000 aged 41, secured a coveted Lonsdale Belt in 1983 and said afterwards "I did it for Newport".

June 15:

TEENAGER Ioan Seaward was described as a hero by his proud mum Sandra for saving the life of a cancer-stricken girl in the USA by donating his bone marrow.

Ioan, of Garndiffaith, who decided he wanted to become a potential donor three years previously, travelled to London for the donation procedure after he was found to be a match for the young patient across the Atlantic.

"He's a hero. He's only 19 and he has saved a little girl's life," said Mrs Seaward.

June 15:

FIRE destroyed the 130-year-old Bethel Community Church on Stow Hill, Newport, after spreading to the building from its source inside the neighbouring former Zanzibar nightclub.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and at the height of the blaze, which began at around 6.15pm and raged for several hours, 83 firefighters were at the scene.

The church was reduced to a blackened shell, but despite their despair and shock, members of the congregation - led by Pastor Andrew Cleverly - two days later held their regular Sunday morning service in the car park opposite.

He vowed that the church would continue and that they had been "inundated" with offers of places to meet.

It was later confirmed that the fire had been an act of arson.

June 27:

TEMPERATURES had been rising for three weeks and more, and Gwent basked in the sunshine of the UK's hottest summer for more than 40 years - but forecasters predicted it was going to get even hotter.

With temperatures beginning to nudge towards 30C, a number of Gwent schools allowed their pupils to wear PE kit to school, or relaxed rules on wearing ties.

Animal charities issued advice to pet owners to help them keep animals cool.

Grass fires were a growing threat to the countryside, and water levels had begun to drop in reservoirs and rivers as the heatwave gathered pace.

June 28:

A PUPPY breeder was banned for life from keeping dogs and given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for a year, for keeping around 70 dogs in appalling conditions in what one RSPCA inspector described as "a house of horrors".

Gary Leese, 37, previously of Pant-y-Pwyddyn Farm, Little Mill, had pleaded guilty to five charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

"Innocent dogs and puppies were living in filth, and I felt sick to the stomach seeing the conditions they were subjected to," said Inspector Izzi Hignell.

The conditions at this property were horrific. It was completely disgusting and a real house of horrors for the poor animals involved."

The dogs were being cared for by the RSPCA, prior to rehoming.

June 30:

HUNDREDS of people took to the streets of Tredegar to mark the impending 70th anniversary, on July 5, of the birth of the NHS, and to celebrate its 'architect' Aneurin Bevan.

A day of events and speeches in the town - where Bevan was born and which he served for more than 30 years as MP for the constituency of Ebbw Vale - was the culmination of the Bevan Festival organised by the Tredegar town council.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was among the guests. Declaring that there is clear evidence that "austerity and inequality are killing people", he pledged to declare war on health inequality.

First Minister Carwyn Jones thanked Tredegar, where Bevan took his model - the town's Medical Aid Society - for the NHS, for "what you gave to the people Wales and the people of Britain".