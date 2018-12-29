FANCY making a new years resolution that lasts a lifetime? Why not give blood?

During the festive season, it’s crucial to ensure that hospitals are supplied with blood. Currently Welsh Blood Service need to supply 450 donations a day to Welsh hospitals.

Due to various bank holidays, this can be challenging at this time of year.

The community are being encouraged to give blood, with a blood donation clinic being hosted at Ringland Labour Club on Wednesday, January 2.

There are five minute slots, from 2.40pm to 5.45pm, which can be pre-booked. Alternatively, you can walk in, but you may be affected by a slight waiting time.

You can check whether you’re eligible to give blood, or book an appointment, at: bit.ly/2EzLn2q

Welsh Blood Service are on a mission to turn the Welsh dragon on their website red. You can help by enrolling as a blood donor.

To enrol as a blood donor, visit: welsh-blood.org.uk or phone: 0800 252266.