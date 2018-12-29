Lenny is dreaming of a new home for the New Year. Can you help?

Gwent Cats Protection was called in to help Lenny when he was found as a bedraggled tom, walking the streets.

Lenny was suffering with cat flu and needed urgent help.

After a few weeks with Gwent Cats Protection's fosterers, he is now transformed and ready for his new home.

Lenny is a cat with "catitude" and so needs a home with an experienced cat owner.

He likes a fuss on his own terms and when you gain his trust he will have lots of love to give.

Lenny also carries FIV, which is an immune deficiency virus and means he will need to be a house cat.

If he went out and about, he would be susceptible to picking up germs and infections, but keeping him indoors reduces the chance of this happening.

Lenny is now neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are looking for a house cat and can offer Lenny a home, contact Gwent Cats Protection as soon as possible by calling 0345 371 2747 or emailing gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com

For more information about Gwent Cats Protection, visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch