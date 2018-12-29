A CITY teenager has been drawing praise for sharing information about mental health support in the build up to Christmas.

Jake Robinson, 18, of Christchurch Road in Newport, tweeted out the contact numbers for mental health charities Mind, Calm, Sane, No Panic, the C.A.L.L helpline and the Samaritans.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, the Gwent Police cadet said: "I wanted to help people by creating a tweet that was very simple and that people could use if they needed to. I understand the worry and panic of not knowing or thinking that you are the only one with mental health issues. I pinned this tweet to my profile not only for the hope of more retweets but as a reminder to myself that help is out there."

Here are some organisations that can help some of which are accessible 24/7. Not just at Xmas!@MindCharity 0300 1233393@theCALMzone 0800 585858@CharitySANE 0300 3047000@charitynopanic 0844 9674848@CALL_247 0800 132 737 @samaritans 116123#ItsokNotToBeOk 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ylpwAT8uvb — Jake Robinson (@bluebirds999) December 17, 2018

Since sharing the numbers on December 16, Jake's message has been shared more than 1,000 times on the social media network.

"At first I thought I’d be happy with 50 or 100 retweets," he said.

"That soon rose to 500 and on and on. I’m chuffed that I have potentially helped hundreds of people. Especially through this tough time of year but realistically all year round."