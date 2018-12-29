A POPULAR charity run in aid of a Gwent hospice will return for a ninth year in February.

The Pontypool 10k Home Run, first held in 2011, will be held on Sunday, February 24, and will once again raise awareness and funds for St David’s Hospice Care.

Participants will run from Pontypool to Mamhilad and back along the scenic Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal towpath.

Entry to the the event, sponsored by Crossfords Oil and Tool Supplies Ltd, is £16, with all proceeds going to the hospice.

The event is suitable for people aged 15+. Runners can collect their numbers from Pontypool Active Living Centre from 8am on the day, with the race leaving Pontypool Park at 10am. Everyone who finishes will get a medal.

For tickets or more information, contact: 01633 851051 or register online at: stdavidshospicecare.org

This event also coincides with the Pontypool Family Fun Run, which is a less intense challenge for those who still want to show their support for the charity, which was founded in 1979 and provides free care to patients and their families throughout Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Caerphilly, as well as south and mid Powys.

The fun run was held for the first time this year, and proved a massive success, so is being held for a second year.

The event is open to all ages and abilities, with participants taking on a 2km course around Pontypool Park.

The non-competitive run will start shortly after the 10k runners have left.

Unlike the 10k, it isn’t a race and is strictly for fun, but all proceeds will also go towards St David’s Hospice Care.

Registration will open in 2019, with entry at £3 each, or £5 for two.

Participants younger than eight must be accompanied by an adult.

The Fun Run is supported by Torfaen Sports Development and the Pontypool Junior parkrun team.

To find out more about the Pontypool Family Fun Run, or book tickets, email: fundraising@stdavidshospicecare.org

For more information about St David’s Hospice Care and their tireless work for the community, visit: stdavidshospicecare.org