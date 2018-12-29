FOLLOWING the success of their previous event, a choir will be ‘singing the movies.’

Risca Male Voice Choir will be taking guests on a musical journey, singing songs from some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster movies, at Newbridge Memo, on January 12.

The Choir will be joined by special guests, including: Sarah Jayne Hopkins and Dan Thomas of Duality, Olly Thompson on percussion, and acclaimed baritone Andrew Jenkins.

The audience can expect to hear some spectacular singing, such as Bright Eyes from Watership Down, Love is all Around from Four Weddings and a Funeral, My Heart Will Go On from Titanic and plenty more.

The fun will begin, at Newbridge Memo, at 7pm. Tickets are £10, or £8 for children under the age of 16.

Book tickets through the Box Office on: 01495 243252, or online at: newbridgememo.co.uk

Alternatively, this popular performance will take the stage at Congress Theatre in Cwmbran on January 26.

This performance will also start at 7pm, with doors open from 6.30pm. Tickets are similar in price, with a £30 option for a family (two adults and two under 16s).

To find out more, or book tickets for the Cwmbran performance, phone: 01633 868239 or visit: congresstheatre.co.uk