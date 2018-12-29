Since he was a teenager, the night sky has fascinated Argus columnist Jonathan Powell. THOMAS MOODY caught up with him to discuss his love of the stars, and all things astronomy.

JONATHAN Powell caught the astronomy bug when he was a teenager, and has since gone on to write two books, held a regular slot on local radio, and has written a monthly column in the Argus for two years.

He explained just how he got in to astronomy, and what it was that hooked him in.

“At the age of about 12 or 13 it just happened to be something that I gave a go and stuck with,” he explained.

“It was that time where you would try lots of hobbies. My dad had a pair of 8x25 binoculars that I would use to look out at the moon and identify the craters.

“I find that astronomy is a really personal thing. Sometimes it is best enjoyed when it is just you looking at the night sky.

“For me, looking at the stars is just one big learning curve. These things have already been discovered, but when you are looking at them it feels like you are discovering them again.”

Mr Powell started the Abergavenny and District Astronomical Society in 1990, and said that joining a society is the easiest way to learn the ropes.

He said: “The best way to start off is to approach a local society. Ask about, be inquisitive, and go on an observation session. But also make sure to spend time away from the group and take some time to look for yourself.

“Nearby, there is the Cardiff Astronomical Society and the Usk Astronomical Society.

“There are a number of dark sky areas nearby as well, where the artificial light that you get from towns and cities is lower, so you are able to see stars that you wouldn’t be able to see in the city.

“A lot can be done with the naked eye – you don’t even need binoculars. For example, all meteor showers are visible without any binoculars or a telescope.

“I wouldn’t recommend getting a telescope to start with. Instead, I’d get a pair of 10x50 binoculars, which cost about £150.

“This means, if you don’t catch that bug, you can still use them for something else, like birdwatching.

“If you get a telescope, it’s a very specific piece of equipment, and if you don’t want to take it up, it will just end up gathering dust in the attic.”

He also stressed the need for patience when starting out, saying: “Stargazing is the same as any other hobby - the more you put in to it, the more you will get out of it.

“It will take you years to learn all the constellations and their seasonal movements, so it’s important to start slowly.

“With all the resources out there, it’s easy to want to jump right in to it, but you should try to build up your knowledge gradually and make sure you are at a level you are comfortable with.”

Mr Powell explained his process that he goes through when he sets out to watch the stars.

“I normally go out with a target in mind,” he said.

“I set up my equipment, and strangely enough, I actually do nothing for the first 15 minutes or so.

“It enables your eyes to adapt. After those 15 minutes, even just with your eyes you will be able to see more stars.

“You need to get away from as much artificial light as possible. Up a mountain or a hill with a good view is ideal. Locally, I would recommend Keepers Pond in Blaenavon as the best spot.

“When you get to August, those long summer nights are just gorgeous.”

He also mentioned a more unusual piece of advice that he had received.

“It’s a bit of a weird one, but I was always told to stand on a plank of wood,” he said.

“If you are standing on concrete, the heat radiates out quicker. However, I can’t say that I do this.”

Mr Powell has written two astronomy books, Cosmic Debris and Rare Astronomical Sights and Sounds. He has recently been commissioned to write his third book.

“It’s something that I have enjoyed, so it’s a great pleasure to be able to write about it,” he explained. “It’s great to be able to do something that you enjoy.

“As I turned 50 this year, I now feel like I want to pass on what I have learned. That is what has inspired my writing and the books.

“That’s also why I’ll always put the email address on the articles, I’m always happy to help people who are looking for advice.”

Looking back at some personal highlights over his career, Mr Powell recalls his meeting with Fred Haise, the command module pilot on the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, which failed to lane on the Moon after an oxygen tank exploded, but returned to Earth safely.

“Fred signed the page in my new book, Rare Astronomical Sights and Sounds, right next to where his name is mentioned,” he said.

“It was really special, meeting someone who has gone in to space and has been on one of the Apollo missions. I have so much respect for what he has done.

“He was a very gracious man. I know they say you should never meet your heroes, but that certainly wasn’t the case here.”

However, Mr Powell said that possibly the most influential person on his work was the late Sir Patrick Moore.

“I met Sir Patrick Moore once,” he recalled. “He remains a hero for me. I used to go to bed and get up specially to watch The Sky at Night when it was on in the early hours.

“He was a legend, he would tell a story and it would just engross you.”

In terms of astronomical events, Mr Powell has a number of highlights to choose from.

“The 1985/86 appearance of Halley’s comet was something special for me,” he said.

“Another thing that really stayed with me was seeing one of my first Perseid meteor showers in the early eighties in all its glory.

“But also, just the simplicity of a sunrise or sunset is something that you can’t underestimate.”

Looking to the future, Mr Powell picked out a couple of personal ambitions going forward.

“If I could go anywhere, I would go to Mauna Kea Observatories in Hawaii, where they have a lovely block of telescopes,” he said.

“I’d also like to go to Norway to get a proper look at the Aurora Borealis. I have seen it before, but it was from England and it wasn’t a very clear view.”

“Hopefully, I will get a chance to meet Buzz Aldrin as well. It would be fantastic to meet someone who has actually walked on the moon.”

As our chat drew to an end, Mr Powell added one final piece of advice.

“I know we all have such hectic lives but it is important to take a moment to take a look at the sky and remember your place in the universe,” he said. “The history above us is not to be underestimated.”

If you are looking for some advice, or you would like to contribute to the Night Sky column in the Argus with your own pictures and information about any astronomy related events, get in touch via TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk