It's been another eventful year in Welsh politics. Although we managed to get through 2018 without an election, it was far from a quiet year, with resignations, leadership elections and controversies galore - and the small matter of Brexit rumbling along. IAN CRAIG takes a look back at the last 12 months.

IT'S been a year of transition in Welsh politics, with all the major parties seeing a change at the top - twice, in the case of Ukip.

Surely the biggest story of 2018 was Carwyn Jones' shock announcement at the Welsh Labour conference in April that he would step down by the end of the year. Although it had been widely predicted he would quit before the 2021 Assembly Election, few predicted it would come so soon.

Mark Drakeford was the first to announce he would stand to replace him, and was soon joined by Vaughan Gething.

Eluned Morgan also announced her intention to run for the role, but struggled to achieve the necessary nominations to make it onto the ballot paper until Alun Davies and Huw Irranca-Davies quit the race to lend her support, and Carwyn Jones himself also offered his nomination, making it a three-horse race.

Mr Drakeford - seen by many as the heir apparent to both Carwyn Jones and Rhodri Morgan - was the bookies' favourite throughout the campaign and, sure enough, he came out on top earlier this month, although the result was closer than some had expected.

And this wasn't the only change in the top ranks of Welsh Labour this year, with Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris elected as the party's first-ever deputy leader at the conference in April. But her election was marred with controversy, after it emerged she had won fewer votes than her rival, Cardiff North AM Julie Morgan, but came out on top anyway due the party's use of the electoral college system, through which one third of the vote is allocated to AMs, MPs and MEPs, one third to party members and the remaining third to affiliated bodies such as trade unions. Such was the outcry following Ms Harris' election that the party held a special conference in September, where it was agreed to change the election method to one-member-one-vote - the same system used to twice elect Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the national party.

Whether or not this had an impact on the election of Mark Drakeford is unclear.

Meanwhile, Andrew RT Davies surprised the world of politics in June by abruptly announcing he was stepping down as Welsh Conservative leader.

In a typically Welsh contest, two other Davies' stepped up to replace him - although none of them are related, at least as far as anyone knows.

And ultimately it was Preseli Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies who won the role, coming out on top over South Wales West's Suzy Davies.

Plaid Cymru also saw a change at the top after both Adam Price and Rhun ap Iorwerth challenged Leanne Wood for the top job in July. And it was Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM Mr Price who emerged victorious, after Ms Wood was eliminated in the fist round with a surprisingly small share of the vote.

And the leadership struggles within Ukip's Assembly group were almost Game of Thrones-esque. It began when ex-Conservative MP Neil Hamilton, who had led the group since the 2016 Assembly Election, was ousted by South Wales West AM Caroline Jones in May.

But Ms Jones herself almost immediately faced challenge, with the leadership of the group put to a vote of party members in August, with both Mr Hamilton and Ms Jones standing as candidates, as well as unapologetically right-wing South Wales Central AM Gareth Bennett.

And, in a surprise result, it was Mr Bennett who came out on top - leading Ms Jones to quit the party altogether.

So, as we head into 2019, every party in the Assembly has a different leader than they did at the start of the year

But that's far from all that's been going on in Cardiff Bay and in wider Welsh politics this year.

The shocking death of Carl Sargeant in November 2017 continued to send shockwaves across Welsh politics.

Although an inquiry into whether news Mr Sargeant was going to lose his job in a reshuffle was leaked found in January "no evidence" the information had been shared, many were unsatisfied with this conclusion.

Meanwhile, Mr Sargeant's Alyn and Deeside Assembly seat was filled by his son Jack, who won a by-election in February.

It was hoped the inquest at the end of last month would provide the Sargeant family with some long-awaited answers - but after five days of evidence it was adjourned until next year while questions over evidence are resolved.

And an inquiry into Carwyn Jones' actions in the days around the former minister's sacking and death four days later showed no signs of coming to conclusions as the year came to an end - so the Sargeant family are seemingly no closer to answers than they were at the start of the year.

The M4 relief road was rarely far from the headlines. The year-long inquiry into the scheme ended in March and has submitted its recommendations to the Welsh Government.

Carwyn Jones had repeatedly said he would make a decision on the scheme before he left office. But, with just days to go until he stepped down, it was announced he had still not seen the inquiry report and, as a result, the decision would be left to be made by Mr Drakeford in the new year.

What this means for the project and its ever-escalating pricetag is unclear - but Mr Drakeford is thought to be sceptical about the so-called 'black route', and mounting opposition to the scheme from AMs has meant some have suggested the scheme could be dead in the water.

And needless to say Brexit has dominated headlines over the past year, and will no doubt continue to do so for years to come.

In the wake of widespread opposition to her Brexit deal, Theresa May survived a vote of confidence earlier this month - but will face far more struggles in the final three months before we leave Europe.

In February, following mounting concerns over the impact of Brexit on devolved power, the Welsh Government announced a so-called continuity bill. The legislation - which was the brainchild of South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis - kept EU power in devolved areas in place post-Brexit, and passed through the Assembly's legislative process in a matter of weeks.

But, just a few weeks later, the Welsh Government announced it would repeal the act after coming to an agreement with the UK Government which is claimed respected devolution. Although some protested, the Assembly voted to repeal the act in November.

In other news, the two Severn bridges came into public ownership in January. Last year we learned the tolls on the two bridges were to be scrapped, and just a week before Christmas the charges were finally abolished, meaning it is free to drive over the Severn Estuary from England into Wales for the first time. And this wasn't the only change for the bridges - in April it was announced the second crossing was to be renamed the Prince of Wales Bridge in November to coincide with Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

The spectre of proposed council mergers were back in the cards in March and once again were met with widespread opposition. Mr Drakeford had previously said he would not force councils to merge if he was elected as first minister - but the future of the plan remains uncertain.

And in June the much-lauded Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon was scrapped after the UK Government refused to back it.

There was shock in the Assembly in July when Plaid Cymru Mid and West Wales AM Simon Thomas abruptly resigned after he was arrested on suspicion of possession of indecent images. In October he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images and was given a 26-week jail sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years. His Assembly seat was automatically filled by Helen Mary Jones, who was next on Plaid's regional list.

In the meantime, the day-to-day work of government was ongoing, with the Welsh Government introducing plans to remove the legal defence of 'reasonable chastisement' - effectively banning parents from smacking their children - scrapping jail terms for people convicted of failing to pay council tax and banning the use of wild animals in circuses. A 50p per unit minimum alcohol price is currently also under consideration, as is a ban on letting agents fees.

Wales also took control of its first taxes in hundreds of years, with Land Transaction Tax, replacing Stamp Duty, and Landfill Disposals Tax introduced in April. Income tax will be devolved in April next year.

Meanwhile this year, the Welsh Government was criticised for missing carbon emissions targets - revised targets were revealed earlier this month - and Natural Resources Wales came under fire after it revealed it had twice sold timber without offering it on the open market - leaving the taxpayer about £1 million out of pocket.

As we go into 2019 with a completely new set of faces at the top of Welsh politics, it's clear it'll be another busy year.