A CARE home which provides accommodation and support for adults with autism in Newport could be renovated to encourage independence within its residents.

Charter Housing is seeking planning permission to redevelop Caerleon’s Orchard House by creating seven self-contained apartments, a staff office, a garden pavilion and improved landscaping.

Plans lodged with Newport City Council would upgrade a “much-needed facility” and create a “safe, secure and accessible environment” for tenants and staff.

Orchard House has been occupied by the National Autistic Society for more than 25 years.

But under new proposals the facility would be deregistered with Care Inspectorate Wales, moving away from an institutional care home and towards becoming a supported living scheme.

A statement from the charity says: “It is intended that the support provided would be delivered in such a way as to increase the independence of people living at Orchard House and reduce the reliance on support going forward.

“The self-contained flats will enable support to be tailored to individual tenants depending on their needs.

“People will be offered tenancies and will be supported by the support provider in partnership with the registered social landlord to fulfil and maintain their tenancies.”

The Victorian red brick building, formerly St Cadoc’s Home for Girls, has undergone several alterations since being built.

Further internal upgrades are planned alongside a new garden pavilion which would provide tenants with a communal gathering space where they can build skills and social with one another.

The pavilion will also have an office and sleep-in facilities, including a bedroom and bathroom, allowing staff to meet the night-time support needs of residents.

The scheme will be staffed 24 hours a day, with CCTV also covering site entrances, although the number of onsite will be reduced alongside the reduction in available apartments.

Extra landscaping is planned with new pathways and private gardens spaces, while the existing car parking area will be expanded to create seven spaces.